NETSCOUT Expands DDoS Scrubbing Capabilities Into Canada

Arbor Cloud Reduces Latency for Enterprises and ISPs with 15 Tbps of Global Dedicated Capacity

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced it expanded its Arbor Cloud DDoS attack mitigation network to 16 scrubbing centers worldwide with the recent addition of a new Toronto facility. This network offers ISPs and enterprise customers more than 15 terabits per second (Tbps) of dedicated attack capacity.





Canadian businesses and organizations will benefit from this new scrubbing center with lower latency because attack traffic takes less time to be diverted for mitigation and redirection to Canadian destinations. In addition, Canadian-originated and destined traffic and data remain within Canadian borders to help organizations comply with privacy and data sovereignty regulations at provincial and national levels.

According to NETSCOUT’s recent Threat Intelligence Report, Canada-based organizations experienced more than 130,000 DDoS attacks in the second half of 2023, with adversaries targeting financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and government sectors. Arbor Cloud is a cloud-based managed DDoS attack mitigation service that can augment on-premises DDoS defense with cloud-based traffic scrubbing services that are tightly integrated via automated cloud signaling, providing comprehensive protection against complex multi-vector attacks. It is backed by the visibility and threat detection offered through Arbor Sightline, which works with the Arbor Threat Mitigation System (TMS) to surgically remove DDoS attack traffic.

“We offer customers a distinctive service different from many providers that claim higher overall capacity but ultimately offer limited protection from multi-vector DDoS attacks,” said Sanjay Munshi, deputy chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. “As part of an industry-leading multilayer protection strategy, Arbor Cloud works seamlessly with NETSCOUT’s DDoS protection solutions to enable comprehensive protection in an increasingly complex IT environment.”

Arbor Cloud uses the global visibility and DDoS threat intelligence provided by NETSCOUT’s ATLAS® Intelligence Feed (AIF) to automatically stop the latest DDoS threats. It is backed by ASERT, a team of leading industry DDoS attack mitigation experts ready to help quickly mitigate attacks so they don’t negatively impact business.

Working in concert with Arbor Edge Defense (AED), an on-premises, always-on, stateless solution installed in-line in the customer network, Arbor Cloud provides a high-availability backstop to AED’s real-time DDoS mitigation capability. With cloud signaling to Arbor Cloud, AED can automatically get the additional capacity needed to mitigate any size attack on a customer’s infrastructure – especially those that exceed the capacity of their internet circuit.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2024 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved.

