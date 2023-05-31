<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Date:

Monday, June 12, 2023

Conference:

5th Annual Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit

Location:

Virtual

Participation:

1x1s Only

NETSCOUT

Executives:

Jean Bua, EVP & CFO

Paul Barrett, CTO, Enterprise

Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

Date:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Conference:

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference

Location:

New York, NY

Participation:

1x1s Only

NETSCOUT

Executives:

Jean Bua, EVP & CFO

Dr. Vikram Saksena, CTO office, Service Provider

Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2023 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

Contacts

Investors
Tony Piazza

Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance

978-614-4286

IR@netscout.com

Media
Maribel Lopez

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

781-362-4330

Maribel.Lopez@netscout.com

