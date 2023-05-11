<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor event:

Date:

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Conference:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Location:

Virtual

Participation:

1x1s Only

NETSCOUT Executives:

Paul Barrett, CTO, Enterprise

Dr. Vikram Saksena, CTO office, Service Provider

Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2023 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

Contacts

Investors

Tony Piazza
Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance

978-614-4286

IR@netscout.com

Media
Maribel Lopez

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

781-362-4330

Maribel.Lopez@netscout.com

