NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor event:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023 Conference: 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference Location: Virtual Participation: 1x1s Only NETSCOUT Executives: Paul Barrett, CTO, Enterprise Dr. Vikram Saksena, CTO office, Service Provider Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

