Netris Releases Software to Help Build and Operate GPU-based AI Cloud Networks

Netris releases network automation and abstraction software for NVIDIA Spectrum-X





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Netris, a leader in cloud-like network automation and abstraction software, today announced the release of new functionality to support the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform.

The recent Netris release includes support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking and boasts essential features that enable the automation of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms.

Exclusive New Features:

Network Automation Management for AI – Netris 4.3.0 is the first release to introduce comprehensive fabric automation and management for NVIDIA Spectrum-X – the world’s first high-performance Ethernet fabric designed for AI. Cloud-like Network Abstraction and Multi-tenancy – Netris enables hyper-scalable multi-tenant cloud networking constructs such as virtual private clouds (VPCs), Internet Gateways, Network Address Translation (NAT) Gateways, Access Control, and Elastic Load Balancers. NVIDIA Air Compatibility – Netris adds a plug-in for the NVIDIA Air networking simulation tool . This streamlines cloud network infrastructure simulation. This capability allows AI cloud providers to test new configurations using a digital twin directly from the Netris controller before applying the new configuration to their production environment.

“This release helps GPU-based AI cloud providers connected with NVIDIA Spectrum-X deliver essential cloud-native services without the complexities of developing these solutions in-house,” said Alex Saroyan, CEO of Netris.

About Netris:

Netris is a leader in cloud-like network infrastructure automation and abstraction, providing innovative solutions that simplify and optimize network management. Netris platform enables businesses to automate network operations, reduce complexity, and improve efficiency. Leading organizations across various industries trust Netris’ network operations software to build and operate CPU and GPU cloud infrastructures. For more information, visit www.netris.io

Contacts

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

Anna Aghajanyan

Marketing Manager

4701 Patrick Henry Dr. #25



Santa Clara



California, 95054,



USA

Email: marketing@netris.io

For sales, technical questions, and product demos, please contact:



Email: hello@netris.io

Phone: +1 650-457 0097