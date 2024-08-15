Netris Partners with Vespertec to bring Network Automation and Abstraction to AI/GPU, and Cloud Operators

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Netris, a pioneering software company specializing in cloud-like Network Automation and Abstraction, announced its strategic partnership with Vesper Technologies (Vespertec), a leading high-performance datacenter infrastructure specialist. This collaboration integrates Vespertec’s hardware expertise with Netris’s best-in-class network automation and abstraction technology, enabling customers to build and operate GPU and CPU clouds for the Era of AI.





AI and other data-intensive workloads are imposing increasingly growing requirements on network infrastructure, including exponentially higher capacities, massive scale, and new operational complexities. Businesses today grapple with a multitude of network engineering challenges and a lack of cloud-like automation for their local hardware clusters. Efficient management of networks in the era of AI requires modern network automation software. Traditional network engineering tools and techniques are no longer sufficient.

Following this announcement, Vespertec’s customers will gain access to a comprehensive suite of advanced functionalities. These include multi-tenant and dynamic network automation and abstraction for NVIDIA’s Spectrum-X-based GPU cluster network, which streamlines the operation of GPU clusters for AI training. Multi-tenancy allows organizations to share GPUs internally or rent them out as a service (GPU cloud). With cloud-like network operation, users may also launch VPC-like networks anywhere to host AI inference and other applications. Finally, enterprise private cloud networking enables customers to operate a private cloud on their own hardware. These features will enable customers to operate networks with the scale and agility required for a business to succeed in the era of AI and exponentially growing data.

Alex Saroyan, CEO, Product, and Co-founder at Netris, remarked, “We’re excited to help businesses streamline their infrastructure and meet their strategic goals more effectively. We’d like to thank Vespertec for this remarkable opportunity to bring our expertise to a broader audience and address some of the most pressing network-related issues faced by businesses in the era of AI and exponentially growing data.”

Scott Constable, Alliances Director at Vespertec, commented, “Our partnership with Netris will help our customers make a step-change in their network management capabilities. Netris’s world-leading automation technology, as well as close alignment with hardware vendors like NVIDIA, Dell, and others, provides tools that directly address the complexities in this area, underscoring our commitment to practical innovations that help our clients overcome their toughest operational hurdles.”

About Netris:

Netris is a leader in cloud-like network infrastructure automation and abstraction, providing innovative solutions that simplify and optimize network management. Netris platform enables businesses to automate network operations, reduce complexity, and improve efficiency. Netris’s technology is trusted by leading organizations across various industries to drive operational excellence and achieve their business goals. For more information visit www.netris.io

About Vespertec:

Vespertec is a specialist in the design, configuration, delivery and support of open, high performance data center infrastructure. Using new and innovative technologies in compute, networking and storage, Vespertec provides data center solutions that accelerate performance, maximize interoperability, simplify management, scale smoothly, and reduce total cost of ownership. Applying deep knowledge of data centers, open standards and disruptive technology, Vespertec offers its clients impartial, honest and tailored advice to help them consolidate hardware and optimize performance. Vespertec is also a specialist in data center logistics with extensive experience of project managing the delivery of data center infrastructure around the world, including to countries with complex logistical and taxation regulations. For more information visit www.vespertec.com

