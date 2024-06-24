NetReputation Celebrates a Decade of Success with Record-Breaking Sales!

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetReputation is marking a spectacular milestone: a decade of industry-leading innovation, capped by its best sales year ever in 2023!





As the nation’s largest Full-Service Online Reputation Management Company, NetReputation has revolutionized the industry with groundbreaking products and solutions. From managing negative news events to personal information removal and consumer business review management, millions trust NetReputation to safeguard and enhance their online reputation.

From Humble Beginnings to Industry Leader

Starting with a single product for unwanted internet content removal, NetReputation has expanded its portfolio to dozens of offerings, catering to both short-term needs and long-term commitments for up to five years for both individuals and businesses.

Adam Petrilli, CEO & Founder of NetReputation, reminisced, “Ten years ago, consumer awareness of internet reputation management was minimal. Today, NetReputation is a household name. Customers now actively seek us out for their online reputation needs!”

The NetReputation Edge

David McMahon, VP of Client Success, highlights the unique value proposition: “NetReputation empowers individuals and businesses to monitor, create, and control their online narratives. In 2024, this control is more crucial than ever.”

Evolution and Innovation

Responding to evolving consumer needs, NetReputation has continuously refined its offerings. The company’s managed services model, launched in 2019, set a new standard with comprehensive solutions including negative content removal, reputation monitoring, and online thought leadership and content creation.

Record-Breaking Growth

Consumer awareness of online reputation management has surged, and so has the demand for NetReputation’s products. In 2023 alone, the company helped over 6,000 clients, and 2024 is on track to surpass those numbers with an expected 8,000 new customers with an equal mix of businesses and individuals.

Global sales hit an impressive $15 million in 2023, with projections soaring to $19 million in 2024. Sarasota, the company’s birthplace, remains its bustling hub, housing over 60% of its workforce.

Customer Experience at the Forefront

Despite its rapid growth, NetReputation’s commitment to customer experience remains unwavering. Recognizing that competitors struggle in this area, NetReputation has made it a priority to exceed customer expectations consistently. The company’s increased focus on customers has paid off significantly. Starting in 2021, they analyzed and improved their client onboarding, fulfillment, and client reporting processes, implemented NPS surveys, and recruited additional experienced Reputation Management professionals to add an additional layer of strategic oversight, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The Future of NetReputation and Online Reputation Management

Looking ahead, NetReputation promises to evolve alongside the ever-changing digital landscape. With plans to enhance media placements, thought leadership, internet privacy, and content removal, the company is poised to meet the growing demands of both businesses and consumers.

Stay tuned as NetReputation continues to innovate and lead the charge in Online Reputation Management solutions!

