Netmore Group Continues Global Expansion with the Acquisition of LoRaWAN® Network Operator Everynet

Acquisition Doubles Netmore’s Provisioned Devices and Expands Footprint in Latin America and APAC

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN® network operator, today announced continued strategic global expansion through the acquisition of the assets and operations of Everynet, a LoRaWAN network operator headquartered in Delft, Netherlands and with offices throughout Europe, North and South America, and Asia. The acquisition, pending regulatory approval, will expand Netmore’s direct presence to 17 countries, positioning the company as the top LoRaWAN network operator in the world.





The acquisition of Everynet adds more than 1 million provisioned sensors spanning a range of key Netmore use cases, including approximately 400,000 track-and-trace devices, 300,000 smart gas meters, 200,000 smart water meters, and multiple additional LoRaWAN use cases, bringing total active devices under Netmore management to over 2.3 million. Additionally, with Everynet operating across four continents, the combination of companies strengthens Netmore’s business operations, coverage areas, and infrastructure and solution partnerships, including immediate and significant expansion into the Latin American and Asia Pacific regions.

This acquisition represents one of several growth initiatives for Netmore this year which have also included the acquisition of US LoRaWAN operator and platform provider Senet, establishing a local presence in the APAC region, and several Operator Platform-as-a-Service agreements with regional network providers. With unmatched capabilities to support the rapid scaling of IoT applications, Netmore continues to be uniquely positioned to support the digital transformation of the utilities, energy management, and track and trace markets globally.

“ The acquisition of Everynet strengthens Netmore’s market position and accelerates our ambition to become a global and world-leading IoT network operator. After a long period of fragmentation, the market is reaching an inflection point where consolidation is aligned with global interest in digitizing critical utility and energy management operations. With water utility Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) as a leading use case, Netmore has established a leadership position and is becoming a sustainability catalyst as illustrated by the company’s recent partnership announced with Yorkshire Water to build and service LoRaWAN network coverage for over 1.3 million water meters. We’re excited to welcome the Everynet team and expect to benefit greatly from their LoRaWAN competence and market knowledge as we continue our growth journey,” says Ove Anebygd, CEO Netmore Group AB.

The joining of Netmore and Everynet brings together highly complementary teams, technology, and operations, including platform and cost synergies that will further enable Netmore to uniquely deliver both Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings globally. In addition to strengthening Netmore’s business operations in the US, UK, Spain and Ireland, the acquisition immediately opens new markets and brings customer opportunities in Brazil, Italy, Indonesia, Andorra, and Iceland.

“ Everynet joining Netmore represents an important strategic alignment of resources and technical expertise that will provide our customers – and many others globally – with access to a best-in-class LPWAN platform, expanded network coverage and densification capabilities, and new and improved products and services from the de facto market leader. With the LoRaWAN market growing and large-scale sensor deployments becoming common, we’re excited about the next phase of growth as part of Netmore’s expanding operations,” says Frederik Oliver, CEO, Everynet.

Long Term Commitment

With backing from financially strong and long-term purpose-driven investors, Netmore is poised to capitalize on new opportunities and drive growth for years to come. Delivering a future-proof network developed for optimal LPWAN/LoRaWAN connectivity is fundamental to the company’s commitment to its customers, maximizing IoT deployment lifecycles and minimizing the risk and cost associated with legacy and competing network refresh cycles and infrastructure upgrades.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group’s main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN® network operator offering carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA and the Americas. Everynet’s neutral host network model enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and global Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer ultra-low cost IoT, making Massive IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade LoRaWAN® solutions.

Contacts

Media Contact:

James Gerber



+1 617-863-0856



Crackle Communications



netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore Contact:

Ken Lynch



VP, Global Marketing



+1 617-877-5393



ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com