Home Business Wire Netmore Group Appoints Jon Ullmark as Executive Vice President, North America
Business Wire

Netmore Group Appoints Jon Ullmark as Executive Vice President, North America

di Business Wire

Company Advancements Aligned with Growing Adoption of LoRaWAN for Critical Infrastructure and Essential Business Applications

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN network operator, today announced it has named Jon Ullmark as Executive Vice President, North America. Jon brings extensive business and product leadership to Netmore, with experience across Cloud Native, Wireless/IoT, 5G/Private and applied AI/ML technologies within telecommunications and IT focused organizations. In this role, Jon will oversee commercial activities and growth strategies across North America, including business development in the United States following Netmore’s recent acquisition of LoRaWAN network operator Senet.


With experience managing and scaling products, teams, and partnerships at both smaller entrepreneurial companies and larger organizations, Jon joins Netmore from Ranplan Wireless where he held the position of Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Ranplan, Jon held General Manager and senior executive roles at business-to-business software and services companies delivering engineering expertise, digital services, and sustainability practices.

It is an exciting time to be joining Netmore as the company expands its offerings and service delivery footprint to help drive innovation and efficiency into several areas of industry and critical infrastructure. I look forward to collaborating throughout the organization and the market ecosystem to remove barriers to entry, drive scale, and deliver on the needs of customers,” said Jon Ullmark.

In addition to expanding the company’s Network-as-a-Service delivery to utilities, IoT application providers and device manufacturers, Ullmark will focus on expanding strategic partnerships and executing go-to-market strategies for Netmore’s Platform-as-a-Service offering which provides enterprises, municipalities, system integrators, and network operators with cloud-based services needed to plan, build, and operate their own LoRaWAN networks.

The North American market represents a tremendous opportunity for Netmore, as a healthy combination of organic growth and smart industry regulation is driving the adoption of both public and owner-operated Low Power Wide Area Networks services. As we focus on solving some of the longstanding challenges of fragmented solution offerings and scale through our customer focused growth initiatives, Jon is well suited to cement our position as a market disruptor,” said Ove Anebygd, CEO Netmore Group AB.

To learn more about Netmore’s cloud-based connectivity platforms and network coverage, contact info@netmoregroup.com.

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group’s main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

Contacts

Media Contact:
James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore Contact:
Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com

Articoli correlati

Amazon Announces Grubhub+ as Ongoing Prime Member Offer; Customers Can Now Order Grubhub Directly from Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping App

Business Wire Business Wire -
Prime members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and...
Continua a leggere

Swift and Global Banks Launch AI Pilots to Tackle Cross-Border Payments Fraud

Business Wire Business Wire -
The cooperative has convened financial institutions for two pilots that will use AI to enhance fraud detection in cross-border...
Continua a leggere

Evolving Consumer Expectations Present Transformation Opportunities for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Banks and Fintechs – New Capco Survey

Business Wire Business Wire -
Seven in ten respondents are comfortable having AI guide day-to-day financial decisions 86% would be attracted by an app providing...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php