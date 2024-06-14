Netherlands Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses Market Report 2024 Featuring KPN, UPC, Tele2, Stipte, Ziggo, VodafoneZiggo, Orange, Versatel, T-Mobile, Reggefiber – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Netherlands Telecoms Market Report – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Telecom infrastructure in the Netherlands continues to be upgraded as modernisation schemes undertaken by telcos make steady progress. KPN is replacing its copper access network with fibre, either through its own investment program or in conjunction with the wholesale fibre access provider Glaspoort, in which it has a half-share alongside the pension company APG.

KPN expected that about 80% of all premises in the country would be covered by its FttP service by 2026. Other fibre providers have been supported by regulatory measures which have encouraged municipal governments to intervene with telcos fibre builds, facilitating open access networks in a bid to make rollouts cheaper, and completed sooner.

While the MNOs are also closing down their GSM and 3G networks and repurposing their spectrum and physical assets for LTE and 5G, the regulator has also encouraged GSM/3G roaming in the interim, thus safeguarding services such as M2M and other low data-use applications while individual MNOs disable their own GSM/3G networks. T-Mobile Netherlands has delayed switching off GSM until June 2023, given that the network is still used for M2M connections and other applications.

The country has one of the highest fixed broadband penetration rates in the world, with effective cross-platform competition between DSL, HFC, and fibre networks. In the third quarter of 2020 the number of cable broadband connections fell for the first time, while the DSL segment has long been eclipsed by fibre. By the end of 2021, over a quarter of fixed broadband connections were on fibre infrastructure, while DSL accounted for only about 29%. Almost 49% of fixed connections provided data above 100Mb/s, while an additional 43.7% provided data of at least 30Mb/s. Under regulatory measures, the telcos KPN and Vodafone Ziggo are obliged to offer wholesale access to competitors.

This report details the key aspects of the Dutch telecom market, providing data on fixed network services, profiles of the major operators, and a review of the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection, and the provisions for competitor access to cable and fibre infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including statistics and analyses on technology deployments. The report also assesses the mobile voice and data segments, detailing the strategies of the MNOs, the deployment of emerging technologies, and a range of regulatory issues. A range of subscriber forecasts are also provided.

Key Developments:

Advisory body recommends that 300MHz of spectrum in the 3.6GHz band be auctioned in December 2023;

KPN closes its 3G network, with most subscribers switched to LTE or 5G;

Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 sell their stakes T-Mobile Netherlands to an investment consortium for about 5.1 billion;

Regulator reports on proposed reductions in wholesale fees for access to KPN and Glaspoort fibre networks;

T-Mobile Netherlands names Ericsson as its sole RAN vendor for its 5G network;

Deutsche Telekom and Cellnex Telecom agree to combine their tower businesses in the Netherlands;

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Roaming

Network sharing

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

(LTE) 3G

GSM

Internet of Things ( IoT )

) Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Mobile voice

Mobile data

MMS

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

KPN

VodafoneZiggo

T-Mobile Netherlands

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

M-payments

Satellite mobile

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Government support

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Introduction

VodafoneZiggo

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

VDSL

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Regulating fibre

KPN

Government, councils, and telcos involved

Other fixed broadband services

Wireless Local Loop (WLL)

Wireless LANS/Wi-Fi

WiMAX

Internet via satellite

Fixed network operators

Royal Koninklijke PTT Nederland (KPN)

Scarlet Telecom (Stipte)

Tele2 Netherlands

Versatel Telecom International

VodafoneZiggo

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Satellite

Smart infrastructure

Amsterdam

Wholesale

Wholesale broadband access

Companies Featured

KPN

UPC Netherlands

Tele2 Netherlands

Stipte (Scarlet Telecom)

Ziggo

VodafoneZiggo

Orange Netherlands

Versatel

T-Mobile Netherlands

Reggefiber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4vbsm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900