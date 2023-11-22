Netherlands Data Center Portfolio Database Report 2023: Coverage of Investors and New and Upcoming Facilities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Netherlands Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This database report offers comprehensive coverage of the Netherlands data center market portfolio, delivering valuable insights into the colocation data centers within the region.
According to statistics from the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA), an impressive 20% of all Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the Netherlands can be attributed to the data center and cloud computing sectors. Moreover, the imminent rollout of 5G connectivity is expected to further accelerate investments in the Netherlands’ data center infrastructure.
As of December 2022, the Netherlands boasted a population of over 17 million residents, with an internet penetration rate exceeding 96%. Remarkably, more than 90% of the population actively engages with social media platforms.
Geographically, the city of Amsterdam plays a pivotal role in the Netherlands data center market, contributing to over 70% of the existing white floor area.
When it comes to key operators within the Netherlands Data Center Market, prominent names such as Equinix, Digital Realty (Interxion), and EdgeConnex collectively account for over 40% of the rack capacity, underscoring their significant presence and influence in the region.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
- Detailed Analysis of 115 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eemshaven, Groningen, Eindhoven, Oude Meer, Hengelo, Almere, Aalsmeer, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Apeldoorn, Woerden, Steenbergen, Utrecht, Hilversum, Dronten, Ede, Enschede, Meppel, Zwolle, s-Hertogenbosch, Roermond, Arnhem, Goes, Wormer, IJsselstein, Markelo, Waalwijk, Deventer, Hague, Leeuwarden, Alphen aan den Rijn, Hoogersmilde, Zuidbroek, Lelystad, Loon op Zand, Roosendaal, Mierlo, Ugchelen, Megen, Tjerkgaast, Maastricht, Haarlem, Ittervoort, Gemert, Middenmeer, Limburg.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (115 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Wormer or ZW1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- Equinix
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- QTS Realty Trust
- NorthC
- Global Switch
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- Keppel Data Centres
- Switch DataCenters
- Previder
- Iron Mountain
- Interconnect
- Dataplace
- Smartdc
- Datacenter.com
- Cellnex
- Serverius
- Bytesnet
- Atom86
- maincubes
- ITB2
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- BIT
- Orange Business Services
- Lumen Technologies
- GTT (interoute)
- NIKHEF Hosting
- IPTP Networks
- Red Bee
- ColoHouse
- DataOne
- Cogent Communications
- Datacenter Groningen
- Gyro Centre
- DataCenter Fryslan
- Data Center Almere
- Global Switch
- Microsoft
