Netherlands Data Center Portfolio Database Report 2023: Coverage of Investors and New and Upcoming Facilities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This database report offers comprehensive coverage of the Netherlands data center market portfolio, delivering valuable insights into the colocation data centers within the region.

According to statistics from the Dutch Data Center Association (DDA), an impressive 20% of all Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the Netherlands can be attributed to the data center and cloud computing sectors. Moreover, the imminent rollout of 5G connectivity is expected to further accelerate investments in the Netherlands’ data center infrastructure.

As of December 2022, the Netherlands boasted a population of over 17 million residents, with an internet penetration rate exceeding 96%. Remarkably, more than 90% of the population actively engages with social media platforms.

Geographically, the city of Amsterdam plays a pivotal role in the Netherlands data center market, contributing to over 70% of the existing white floor area.

When it comes to key operators within the Netherlands Data Center Market, prominent names such as Equinix, Digital Realty (Interxion), and EdgeConnex collectively account for over 40% of the rack capacity, underscoring their significant presence and influence in the region.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Detailed Analysis of 115 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eemshaven, Groningen, Eindhoven, Oude Meer, Hengelo, Almere, Aalsmeer, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Apeldoorn, Woerden, Steenbergen, Utrecht, Hilversum, Dronten, Ede, Enschede, Meppel, Zwolle, s-Hertogenbosch, Roermond, Arnhem, Goes, Wormer, IJsselstein, Markelo, Waalwijk, Deventer, Hague, Leeuwarden, Alphen aan den Rijn, Hoogersmilde, Zuidbroek, Lelystad, Loon op Zand, Roosendaal, Mierlo, Ugchelen, Megen, Tjerkgaast, Maastricht, Haarlem, Ittervoort, Gemert, Middenmeer, Limburg.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (115 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Wormer or ZW1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I – IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (4 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Equinix

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

QTS Realty Trust

NorthC

Global Switch

NTT Global Data Centers

Serverfarm

Keppel Data Centres

Switch DataCenters

Previder

Iron Mountain

Interconnect

Dataplace

Smartdc

Datacenter .com

.com Cellnex

Serverius

Bytesnet

Atom86

maincubes

ITB2

Greenhouse Datacenters

BIT

Orange Business Services

Lumen Technologies

GTT (interoute)

NIKHEF Hosting

IPTP Networks

Red Bee

ColoHouse

DataOne

Cogent Communications

Datacenter Groningen

Gyro Centre

DataCenter Fryslan

Data Center Almere

Global Switch

Microsoft

Google

