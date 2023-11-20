Home Business Wire Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook 2023: 75+ KPIs on BNPL...
Business Wire

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business Databook 2023: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics 2019-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


BNPL payments in Netherlands are expected to grow by 21.0% on an annual basis to reach US$9.6 billion in 2023.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Netherlands remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the Netherlands will increase from US$8.0 billion in 2022 to reach US$17.4 billion by 2028.

The BNPL payment industry in Netherlands has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories.

With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models.

In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Netherlands. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.
  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.
  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.
  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.
  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in Netherlands.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 87
Forecast Period 2023 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6%
Regions Covered Netherlands

Scope

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Afterpay
  • Klarna
  • Billink
  • Paypal

Netherlands BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Netherlands BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience – Short Term Loans
  • Credit – Long Term Loans

Netherlands BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

Netherlands BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

Netherlands BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

Netherlands BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqei5v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Rafay Joins NVIDIA Inception to Help Enterprises Accelerate and Unlock the Full Potential of AI Initiatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rafay Systems, the leading platform provider of cloud and Kubernetes automation, announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception,...
Continua a leggere

Exactech AI Platform Surpasses 100,000 Joint Replacement Surgeries Worldwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced...
Continua a leggere

Registration for ASC24 Student Supercomputer Challenge Now Open

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASC--The ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge 2024 (ASC24) kicked off its inaugural briefing session at SC23, revealing the timeline...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php