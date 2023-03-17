Netherlands-Based University of Twente Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform To Serve More than 12,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of the world’s leading research universities, the University of Twente (UT) in Enschede, Netherlands, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to securely record, edit, manage, and distribute video and media content to deliver engaging course content campuswide. The agreement comes after a formal tender process and evaluation to ensure the video platform works well with both Canvas, its learning management system, and additional third-party tools.

Course creators and instructors will benefit from full-scale media management, a complete portfolio of lecture and video capture tools, course and event live streaming, video editing, and other robust features in a secure, all-in-one platform. In addition, the university will be able to take advantage of other tools that increase interactivity and drive collaboration, such as video quizzing, in-video commenting, and in-depth analytics to help guide decision-making institutionally.

The University of Twente has a diverse group of students from more than 85 countries. Implementing a Video Platform that works well for instructors and students, as well as in existing platforms is important,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for the instructors to see the full range of features and benefits the Video Platform offers.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF TWENTE

The University of Twente (UT) is one of the world’s leading research universities, located in the east of the Netherlands. The institution prides itself in combining technology, science and engineering with social sciences to impact the world and create relevant solutions – using an approach called High Tech Human Touch. The institution has more than 12,000 students engaging in cutting-edge research to solve complex problems in all kinds of fields from nanotechnology to psychology, sustainable energy technology, health sciences, and more. Additionally, with over 1,000 spin-off companies and start-ups that have emerged at UT, the university is recognized as the most entrepreneurial university in the Netherlands. Students from 85 different countries study in one of 16 bachelor’s or 30 master’s programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

