NETGEAR® to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), today announced Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO, and Bryan Murray, CFO, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conference in December 2023.

Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference



Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023



Time: 10:20 am ET



Place: The Lotte New York Palace, New York

The presentation will be webcast on NETGEAR’s IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on NETGEAR’s IR website.

