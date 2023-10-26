NETGEAR® Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Q3 net revenue of $197.8 million, above the high end of guidance

Q3 GAAP gross margin of 34.8%; non-GAAP gross margin of 35.0%

Q3 GAAP operating margin of (0.3)%; non-GAAP operating margin of 2.7%, above the high end of guidance

844,000 paid subscribers for 26.7% growth year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 net revenue of $197.8 million, a decrease of 20.7% from the comparable prior-year quarter.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP operating loss of $0.6 million, or (0.3)% of net revenue, as compared to operating loss of $2.2 million, or (0.9)% of net revenue, in the comparable prior-year quarter. Third quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating income of $5.3 million, or 2.7% of net revenue, as compared to operating income of $1.8 million, or 0.7% of net revenue, in the comparable prior-year quarter.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP net loss per diluted share of $2.87, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.10 in the comparable prior-year quarter. Third quarter 2023 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.23, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.21 in the comparable prior-year quarter.



The accompanying schedules provide a reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, “I’m very pleased with our performance in the third quarter, as NETGEAR delivered results that exceeded our guidance ranges for both the top and bottom lines. Our revenue performance during the seasonally strong back-to-school quarter was bolstered by strong demand for our premium CHP products in both the retail and service provider channels, namely our Orbi 8 and Orbi 9 and 5G mobile hotspots. We are excited by the market’s reception to the launch of our industry-leading WiFi 7 products, the Orbi 97x mesh system at $2299 and the Nighthawk RS700 router at $699, which began shipping in the final two weeks of the quarter. Furthermore, with the retail networking market showing signs that it is stabilizing, we are encouraged by our retail channel partners maintaining, rather than depleting, their inventories. On the SMB side, we continue to be encouraged by growth in our ProAV managed switch products. However, the uncertain macro environment created by high interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and stagnant or negative GDP growth in major markets such as Greater China, Germany and Japan weighed on our SMB business. Accordingly, our SMB channel partners continue to reduce their inventory carrying levels, which will limit our top line potential for this business in the coming quarters.”

Mr. Lo continued, “We grew our paid subscribers to 844,000 in the third quarter, which drove service revenue up by 25% year over year, and remain on track to end the year with 875,000 paid subscribers. Our CHP strategy of focusing on the high margin, premium end of the market and growing service revenue is proving to be effective in improving the gross margin of our CHP business. As a result, our overall non-GAAP gross margin reached 35% in the third quarter.”

Bryan Murray, Chief Financial Officer of NETGEAR, added, “We made tremendous progress in reducing our own inventory levels in the third quarter, which helped us generate meaningful cash in the quarter. We expect this trend to continue over the next couple of quarters as we aim to return inventory levels to pre-pandemic levels of three to four months. We also expect these efforts to continue to lead to further cash generation.”

Business Outlook

Mr. Murray continued, “We expect to continue to experience strong underlying demand in the premium portion of our CHP product portfolio, riding on the success of our WiFi 7 launch well into 2024. We are also encouraged that our retail channel partners are now maintaining rather than depleting their inventories. However, as interest rates remain high, we will continue to work with our SMB channel partners to optimize their inventory carrying levels during the next few quarters. Accordingly, we expect CHP to be approximately flat sequentially, in line with market seasonality, and SMB to be down sequentially which would result in overall fourth quarter net revenue in the range of $175 million to $190 million. As we continue to make meaningful progress in reducing our own inventory levels, we will be consuming older, higher cost inventory. We expect we will be back to normal inventory levels and normal inventory costs by the middle of next year. Accordingly, we expect fourth quarter GAAP operating margin to be in the range of (4.4)% to (1.4)%, and non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of (2.0)% to 1.0%. Our GAAP tax expense is expected to be in the range of $1 million to $2 million, and our non-GAAP tax expense is expected to be in the range of $0 to $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. We expect we will continue to generate meaningful cash in Q4 and beyond.”

A reconciliation between the Business Outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three months ending December 31, 2023 (in millions, except for percentage data) Operating Margin



Rate Tax Expense (Benefit) GAAP (4.4)% – (1.4)% $1.0 – $2.0 Estimated adjustments for1: Stock-based compensation expense 2.4% – Non-GAAP tax adjustments – $(1.0) Non-GAAP (2.0)% – 1.0% $0.0-$1.0

1 Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; restructuring and other charges and discrete tax benefits or detriments that cannot be forecasted (e.g., windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards or items related to the resolution of uncertain tax positions). New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

NETGEAR will review the third quarter results and discuss management’s expectations for the fourth quarter of 2023 today, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call is (888) 660-6392. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is (929) 203-0899. The conference ID for the call is 1030183. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.netgear.com. A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investor.netgear.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

For more than 25 years, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has been the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet with advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses and service providers around the world. As staying connected has become more important than ever, NETGEAR delivers award-winning network solutions for remote work, distance learning, ultra high def streaming, online game play and more. To enable people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to providing a range of connected solutions. From ultra-premium Orbi Mesh WiFi systems and high performance Nighthawk routers, to high-speed cable modems and 5G mobile wireless products to cloud-based subscription services for network management and security, to smart networking products and Video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, NETGEAR keeps you connected. NETGEAR is headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more on the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

© 2023 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent NETGEAR, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: NETGEAR’s future operating performance and financial condition, including expectations regarding growth, revenue, operating margin, gross margin, continued profitability and cash generation; expectations regarding continuing market demand for the NETGEAR’s products and services, including SMB and premium CHP products and subscription services, and NETGEAR’s ability to respond to this demand; NETGEAR’s strategic shift to focusing on the premium, higher-margin segments of the market and growing service revenue; the timing, distribution, sales momentum and market acceptance of recent and anticipated new product introductions that position NETGEAR for growth and market share gain; expectations regarding the mix of NETGEAR’s premium products and services; expectations regarding the consumer retail networking market; expectations regarding inventory management and inventory costs and its impact to business segment growth and cash generation; expectations regarding expected tax rates or tax expenses; expectations regarding repurchases of NETGEAR’s common stock; expectations regarding NETGEAR’s small and medium business and service provider channels; expectations regarding price increases on NETGEAR’s products; expectations regarding service partners’ and retail channel partners’ inventory levels; expectations regarding seasonal shifts in market demand; expectations regarding revenue from the service provider channel; and expectations regarding NETGEAR’s subscription services, paid subscriber base growth and service revenue. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for NETGEAR’s products may be lower than anticipated; NETGEAR’s shift in focus to premium products at the expense of lower end products may not prove to be successful; NETGEAR may be unsuccessful, or experience delays, in manufacturing and distributing its new and existing products and services; consumers may choose not to adopt NETGEAR’s new product and services offerings or adopt competing products and services; NETGEAR may be unable to continue to grow its number of registered users, its number of registered app users and/or its paid subscriber base and service revenue; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; NETGEAR may fail to manage costs, including the cost of key components, the cost of air freight and ocean freight, and the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of its existing offerings; NETGEAR may fail to successfully manage channel inventory levels; NETGEAR may fail to successfully continue to effect operating expense savings; changes in the level of NETGEAR’s cash resources and NETGEAR’s planned usage of such resources, including potential repurchases of NETGEAR’s common stock; changes in NETGEAR’s stock price and developments in the business that could increase NETGEAR’s cash needs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and the actions and financial health of NETGEAR’s customers, including NETGEAR’s ability to collect receivables as they become due. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in NETGEAR’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Part II – Item 1A. Risk Factors” in NETGEAR’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2023. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP other operating expenses, net, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income (expenses), net, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment, intangibles impairment, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, gain/loss on investments, net, gain on litigation settlements, and adjust for effects related to non-GAAP tax adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of intangibles consists primarily of non-cash charges that can be impacted by, among other things, the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, restricted stock units, performance shares and shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other items consist of certain items that are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: goodwill impairment, intangibles impairment, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, gain on litigation settlements, and gain/loss on investments, net. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

Non-GAAP tax adjustments consist of adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income (loss). We believe providing financial information with and without the income tax effects relating to our non-GAAP financial measures, as well as adjustments for valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, provides our management and users of the financial statements with better clarity regarding both current period performance and the on-going performance of our business. Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is computed on a current and deferred basis with non-GAAP income (loss) consistent with use of non-GAAP income (loss) as a performance measure. The Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit) is calculated by adjusting the GAAP tax provision (benefit) for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, with specific tax provisions such as state income tax and Base-erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax recomputed on a non-GAAP basis, as well as adjustments for valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. The tax valuation allowance is a non-cash adjustment primarily reflecting our expectations of, and assumptions as to, future operating results and applicable tax laws, that are not directly attributable to the current quarter’s operating performance. For interim periods, the non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit) is calculated based on the forecasted annual non-GAAP tax rate before discrete items and adjusted for interim discrete items. Included in the non-GAAP tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2023, are adjustments to tax expense related to changes in our forecasts and the effects of a valuation allowance computed in accordance with GAAP.

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,459 $ 146,500 Short-term investments 96,586 80,925 Accounts receivable, net 200,900 277,485 Inventories 280,918 299,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,713 29,767 Total current assets 740,576 834,291 Property and equipment, net 8,274 9,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,773 40,868 Intangibles, net — 1,329 Goodwill 36,279 36,279 Other non-current assets 17,563 97,793 Total assets $ 842,465 $ 1,019,785 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,133 $ 85,550 Accrued employee compensation 19,179 24,132 Other accrued liabilities 167,713 213,476 Deferred revenue 25,090 21,128 Income taxes payable 767 1,685 Total current liabilities 259,882 345,971 Non-current income taxes payable 12,760 14,972 Non-current operating lease liabilities 32,330 34,085 Other non-current liabilities 4,706 3,902 Total liabilities 309,678 398,930 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 963,350 946,123 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9 (535 ) Accumulated deficit (430,602 ) (324,762 ) Total stockholders’ equity 532,787 620,855 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 842,465 $ 1,019,785

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 1, 2023 July 2, 2023 October 2, 2022 October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Net revenue $ 197,845 $ 173,413 $ 249,587 $ 552,166 $ 683,369 Cost of revenue 128,911 119,113 181,058 368,550 494,516 Gross profit 68,934 54,300 68,529 183,616 188,853 Gross margin 34.8 % 31.3 % 27.5 % 33.3 % 27.6 % Operating expenses: Research and development 20,738 20,831 22,167 63,703 68,193 Sales and marketing 30,865 32,482 34,203 97,226 104,335 General and administrative 16,364 16,536 13,949 49,136 41,698 Goodwill impairment — — — — 44,442 Intangibles impairment 1,071 — — 1,071 — Other operating expenses (income), net 544 2,229 361 2,881 931 Total operating expenses 69,582 72,078 70,680 214,017 259,599 Loss from operations (648 ) (17,778 ) (2,151 ) (30,401 ) (70,746 ) Operating margin (0.3 )% (10.3 )% (0.9 )% (5.5 )% (10.4 )% Other income (expenses), net 2,280 7,999 638 11,685 (1,164 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,632 (9,779 ) (1,513 ) (18,716 ) (71,910 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 86,431 (1,192 ) (4,314 ) 84,382 (8,967 ) Net income (loss) $ (84,799 ) $ (8,587 ) $ 2,801 $ (103,098 ) $ (62,943 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (2.87 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.10 $ (3.52 ) $ (2.17 ) Diluted $ (2.87 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.10 $ (3.52 ) $ (2.17 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 29,524 29,319 28,891 29,266 29,023 Diluted 29,524 29,319 29,029 29,266 29,023

