NETGEAR Introduces New Additions to Industry-leading WiFi 7 Lineup of Home Networking Products

New Orbi Mesh System and Nighthawk Router expand NETGEAR’s WiFi 7 portfolio offering incredible value for multi-gig speeds and revolutionary performance









SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NTGR–NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of innovative and secure solutions for people to connect and manage their digital lives, today expanded its WiFi 7 mesh and standalone router lines with the new Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System and Nighthawk RS300 Router. NETGEAR’s most affordable WiFi 7 products to date build on the company’s promise to provide powerful WiFi performance and secure connectivity.

WiFi 7 Changes the Game

WiFi 7 unlocks 2.4 times faster speeds than WiFi 6, delivers low latency and better handles WiFi interference for families to seamlessly enjoy next gen 4K/8K streaming, video conferencing, gaming, and more. Since the launch of NETGEAR’s first WiFi 7 offerings – Nighthawk RS700 and Orbi 970 – multi-gig internet speeds have become more affordable, work from home demands have remained steady, and more devices such as AR/VR headsets or AI-focused platforms like CoPilot+ have been introduced that require extreme low latency and higher throughput.

While WiFi 7 adoption is growing and new generations of smartphones, laptops, and other devices are hitting the market at a rapid pace, IoT threats are increasing and router security at the device level is critical to keep digital lives and homes protected.

“NETGEAR’s singular focus has always been to create and provide industry-leading solutions with powerful performance and secure WiFi connectivity,” said David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “Our newest WiFi 7 additions, Orbi 770 and Nighthawk RS300, deliver these connectivity benefits to a wider audience, helping them experience unprecedented speed and performance on their devices and applications with the strongest possible security available today.”

The Mesh System – Orbi 770 Series

Orbi WiFi 7 Tri-band mesh system provides exceptional performance and lightning-fast speeds up to 11Gbps1 for up to 100 devices across homes of up to 8,000 square feet with a 3 pack. It improves connection speeds by combining the 5Hz and 6GHz bands using Multi-Link Operation for both fronthaul to connect to devices and backhaul to connect the router & the satellites. Its 2.5 Gig internet port unlocks the ability to fully experience the multi-gig internet speeds available today, making it future proof for a new era of entertainment, hybrid work, and next generation devices and applications. The ample 2.5Gig LAN ports on the router and satellite can be used for multi-gig wired connections between the two or to connect a shared storage or a gaming PC/console.

The slim, cylindrical bodies of the Orbi router and satellites are purposefully designed for optimal performance and make them a subtle addition to any desk, shelf, or entertainment unit. Each unit features four high-performance internal antennas with high-powered amplifiers for 360-degree coverage, regardless of the home layout, from the front door to the backyard. Orbi 770 offers a robust WiFi connection using preamble puncturing which selectively blocks interference for a stable connection, keeping the home network functioning flawlessly.

The Standalone Router – Nighthawk RS300

The Nighthawk RS300 Tri-band router introduces blazing-fast WiFi 7 for speeds up to 9.3Gbps to budget-conscious but high-tech and gadget users. Its sleek new body and patented omni-directional internal antenna design improves coverage and pushes signals to the farthest range, providing up to 2,500 square feet of WiFi coverage across a max of 100 devices.

Everyone in the household can access the latest multi-gig internet speeds with the 2.5 Gig internet port, and the additional 2.5Gig and two 1Gig LAN ports can be used for fast wired connections for latency intolerant, devices such as a gaming PC or console.

Peace of Mind with Cutting-Edge Security

Home network devices see an average of 10 attacks on home networks every 24 hours2, making it critical to safeguard your digital life starting at the router. Powered by state-of-the-art encryption protocols and advanced threat detection mechanisms, NETGEAR routers stand as the first line of defense against evolving cyber threats and include security features such as automatic firmware updates, VPN support, cutting-edge WPA3 security, access control, and guest WiFi network options.

The Orbi 770 series will be the first product to have an additional layer of security with the new Advanced Router Protection feature, only available from NETGEAR. This feature protects the router from not only known threats but also from most unknown threats using a combination of AI heuristics and advanced exploit prevention to recognize and block exploitation attempts. Additionally, it enables the capability to quickly release live patches for threats without needing to wait for a new firmware release. This significantly improves response times compared to the traditional method of releasing firmware updates for each specific router model and further strengthens our commitment to provide industry leading security protection for our router/mesh products from cyberattacks. Advanced Router Protection which has been developed in partnership with Bitdefender will be rolled out to the rest of the WiFi 7 lineup later this year.

For added protection, both Orbi 770 and Nighthawk RS300 include a 30-day trial for NETGEAR Armor™ Powered by Bitdefender, providing an automatic shield of security for connected devices and added privacy with VPN. Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, Armor is built into the router as an all-in-one security solution, protecting computers, security cameras, baby monitors and other IoT devices on the network and eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software.

Both also come with NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls™ to easily manage kids’ time online across their connected devices and promote good online habits for the family. Basic features are available free of charge. A subscription fee applies for a Premium Plan after a 30-day trial.

Orbi 770 Technical Specifications:

Ultra-Fast WiFi 7 Tri-Band Speeds up to 11Gbps – Experience combined Multi-Gigabit speeds up to 11Gbps with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands.

– Experience combined Multi-Gigabit speeds up to 11Gbps with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands. Higher Capacity & Robust WiFi – Supports WiFi 7 technology enhancements like 320 MHz, 4K QAM and preamble puncturing.

– Supports WiFi 7 technology enhancements like 320 MHz, 4K QAM and preamble puncturing. Multi-link Operation – Combines two WiFi bands at once, for both backhaul (shared 5GHz & 6GHz) and fronthaul (5GHz & 6 GHz) to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed.

– Combines two WiFi bands at once, for both backhaul (shared 5GHz & 6GHz) and fronthaul (5GHz & 6 GHz) to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed. Multi-Gig Speeds with 2.5 Gig Internet Port – Use the 2.5 Gig internet port for multi-gig cable and fiber plans. Compatible with any internet service provider.

– Use the 2.5 Gig internet port for multi-gig cable and fiber plans. Compatible with any internet service provider. More Multi-gig Wired ports on Router and Satellites – Plug in wired devices to improve performance or setup a multi-gig wired connection between the router and satellites via three 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the router, and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the satellites.

– Plug in wired devices to improve performance or setup a multi-gig wired connection between the router and satellites via three 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the router, and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports on the satellites. Do It All with the Orbi® App –Easily manage your network from anywhere, including pausing the Internet, running Internet speed tests, tracking your Internet data usage, setting up separate guest networks, and more.

Nighthawk RS300 Technical Specifications:

Blazing-Fast WiFi 7 Tri-Band Speeds up to 9.3Gbps – Experience combined Multi-Gigabit speeds up to 9.3Gbps with the ultra-fast 6GHz WiFi band for smoother WiFi experiences and less interference from neighboring networks.

– Experience combined Multi-Gigabit speeds up to 9.3Gbps with the ultra-fast 6GHz WiFi band for smoother WiFi experiences and less interference from neighboring networks. 2.4x Faster Speeds – WiFi 7 delivers 2.4x faster speeds than WiFi 6 with ultra-wide 320MHz high-capacity channels and 4K QAM to maximize performance across your connected devices.

– WiFi 7 delivers 2.4x faster speeds than WiFi 6 with ultra-wide 320MHz high-capacity channels and 4K QAM to maximize performance across your connected devices. Multi-Gig Speeds with 2.5Gig Internet Port – Use the 2.5Gbps internet port for today’s faster cable and fiber plans. Or link one LAN port and the internet port together for speeds up to 2Gbps for a modem that does not have a multi-gig port but supports link aggregation. Compatible with any internet service provider.

– Use the 2.5Gbps internet port for today’s faster cable and fiber plans. Or link one LAN port and the internet port together for speeds up to 2Gbps for a modem that does not have a multi-gig port but supports link aggregation. Compatible with any internet service provider. Improved Performance with 2.5Gig Wired Ports – Enjoy improved performance on your gaming and entertainment devices by plugging them into the two 2.5Gbps ports for faster wired connections. And link the two 1Gbps LAN ports together for speeds up to 2Gbps for a NAS device.

– Enjoy improved performance on your gaming and entertainment devices by plugging them into the two 2.5Gbps ports for faster wired connections. And link the two 1Gbps LAN ports together for speeds up to 2Gbps for a device. Easy file sharing – Plug a thumb drive to the router’s USB port to easily share files.

– Plug a thumb drive to the router’s USB port to easily share files. Do It All with the Nighthawk® App – Configure your WiFi for peak performance on priority devices. Easily manage your network from anywhere, including pausing the Internet, running Internet speed tests, tracking your Internet data usage, setting up separate guest networks, and more.

Availability

The NETGEAR Orbi 770 Series® is available for pre-order now on NETGEAR.com and at other major retailers subsequently.

RBE773: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $999.99 MSRP

RBE772: Router and 1 Satellite – 2 pack, $699.99 MSRP

RBE770: Add-on Satellite, $399.99 MSRP

The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS300® is available now on NETGEAR.com and at other major retailers subsequently.

RS300: Router – $329.99 MSRP

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2024 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, NETGEAR Insight and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-G

1 Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE® 802.11 specifications. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network traffic volume, device limitations, and building construction. NETGEAR makes no representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with future standards. To achieve maximum wireless/wired speed requires devices that use the latest wireless/wired standards and support maximum speeds.​



2 Source: Bitdefender 2024 Consumer Cybersecurity Assessment Report​

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact:

Valerie Motis



Valerie.motis@NETGEAR.com

NETGEAR@AccesstheAgency.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com