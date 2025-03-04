Netforce Secures €45 Million Investment Commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS to Support Growth and Innovation in Law Enforcement Technology

MAUGUIO, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#airportsecurity--Netforce, a law enforcement technology development company, is pleased to announce a strategic investment commitment of €45 million from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), a $3.4 billion private equity and alternative investment group.

"Our ambition is to equip law enforcement with tools that enable them to act with precision, control, and respect for fundamental rights," says Laurent Mollinari, CEO of Netforce. "This commitment from GEM is a strong endorsement of our vision and will allow us to scale our operations, refine our technologies, and expand our solutions globally."

The agreement provides Netforce with a commitment of up to €45 million for the 36-month period following a public listing of the company's stock. Via a share subscription facility, Netforce will be permitted to place stock to GEM at intervals and in amounts determined by the company’s management, with no minimum drawdown obligation.

Netforce has developed and patented EstunGlove, the world’s first electric impulse glove, now recognized in over 100 countries. This non-lethal, deterrent solution helps law enforcement de-escalate critical situations while minimizing risk and ensuring public safety. As agencies face increasingly complex operational challenges, Netforce remains committed to providing innovative equipment that enhances safety while upholding human rights.

EstunGlove offers a groundbreaking alternative to traditional enforcement tools, with applications in national security, crowd management, event security, prison security, and transportation safety. With this investment, Netforce will scale production to meet global demand, forge strategic partnerships with law enforcement agencies to tailor solutions to real-world challenges, and strengthen its international presence to expand its impact on public safety.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to GEM for their strategic and financial support, as well as for the trust placed in our project. This commitment marks a pivotal step in our mission to redefine non-lethal law enforcement equipment and provide innovative solutions that combine efficiency with respect for human rights. Through this collaboration, we can accelerate our growth, expand our impact, and equip intervention forces with tools better suited to today's challenges." said Mr. Laurent Mollinari, CEO of Netforce. "I would also like to extend my thanks to Licorne Gulf, under the leadership of Irina Duisimbekova and Alexandre Katrangi. Their significant contribution and influential network have been instrumental in structuring this strategic partnership."

About Netforce

Netforce is a pioneering law enforcement technology company dedicated to developing innovative, non-lethal solutions for public safety. By combining cutting-edge technology with commitment to human rights, Netforce aims to equip law enforcement agencies with tools that enhance both security and de-escalation. Visit https://www.nexstun.com to learn more.

About GEM

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion private equity and alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 590 transactions in 75 countries. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to small-mid cap management buyouts, private investments in public equities, and select venture investments.

Laurent Mollinari

