Netflix’s ‘Toughest Forces on Earth’ Host and Former British Special Forces Soldier Dean Stott Receives MBE

Double World Record Breaker Named to King’s Birthday Honors List

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MBE–Dean Stott, former UK Tier One Special Forces, double world record breaker and current host of Netflix’s new hit show ‘Toughest Forces on Earth,’ has been awarded the distinguished honor of Member of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (MBE) for his services to sport, humanitarian and mental health awareness.

Stott is a retired UK Special Boat Service (SBS) soldier with an extensive 16-year military career. During his time in the military, he conducted deployments to hostile environments, worked within counterterrorism operations, and survived a horrific parachuting accident which ended his military career.

Now a world-leading security consultant and record-breaking cyclist, Stott has transitioned to the private security sector. From corporate assignments to ultra-high net worth individuals, he has delivered security solutions at all levels, for clients including governments, presidents, and royal families. In that role, he has successfully dealt with extortion, kidnapping, civil war, pirates, and military coups. In 2014, he single-handedly evacuated the Canadian Embassy in Libya, rescuing four diplomats and 18 military personnel. 2021 saw him aid in the evacuation of over a thousand people from Afghanistan and more recently aided in Israel following the October 7th attacks.

Stott has also become a global adventurer and record-breaking cyclist, having cycled the entire 14,000-mile length of the Pan-American Highway in 99 days, 12 hours, and 56 minutes–good enough to smash the previous record by 17 days raising over a million dollars in the process.

The MBE designation award comes exactly 18 months after Stott’s wife, author and humanitarian Alana Stott, MBE also received the title for her services to vulnerable women and children and mental health awareness.

“I was over the moon when I heard about my wife’s recognition last year,” said Stott. “For us both now to be honored is the icing on the cake. We are blessed to be able to live a life of purpose and this tremendous honor brings recognition that will support us in the work we continue to do.”

The Stott duo can also be seen on their podcast, “Behind the Seen,” which provides a unique perspective on the dynamics of military relationships and family values. Dean Stott is also the author of Relentless, in which he shares many of his unique experiences.

