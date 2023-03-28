Netcracker Supports U.S. Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Team at Adaptive Spirit 2023

U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Andrew Kurka to Join Netcracker at Telecom Industry Fundraising and Networking Event in Vail, Colorado

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will continue its support for Adaptive Spirit by sponsoring and attending its annual event in Vail, Colorado this week. Adaptive Spirit brings together members of the telecommunications industry to promote networking and business growth through one-of-a-kind opportunities that support awareness and raise funds for the U.S. Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Team. This includes a race day on April 1 where participants and athletes will compete side by side on Vail Mountain.

Netcracker is a Bronze Sponsor of Adaptive Spirit 2023 and will host a tent at the end of the race course with refreshments for participants. When not racing down the slopes, attendees can network with peers, attend educational panels and take part in a silent auction. Andrew Kurka, a U.S. Paralympic downhill skier and gold medalist who is sponsored by Netcracker, will participate in a race clinic on March 31 and will race on April 1.

“We are honored to continue our sponsorship of Andrew Kurka and Adaptive Spirit this year,” said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. “This unique event allows members of our industry to network while also supporting the inspiring and talented Paralympic athletes on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.”

