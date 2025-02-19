Netcracker Showcases Pioneering Solutions That Deliver AI-Driven Digital Experiences at MWC 2025

Netcracker to Highlight Expertise With New Revenue Opportunities for Telcos, AI-Driven Autonomous Networks and Satellite Communications Through Real-World Demonstrations, Customer Successes and Panel Discussion

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that it will showcase its success working with customers to deliver AI-driven digital experiences during MWC 2025, taking place from March 3-6 in Barcelona. This includes Netcracker’s industry-leading portfolio of innovative products, solutions and services, which helps operators around the world complete digital transformations on time and on budget, generate new revenue and monetization opportunities, expand into industries outside of telecom, support autonomous networks, leverage AI and GenAI and power multi-orbit satellite communications.

Netcracker will exhibit in Hall 2, Stand 2G20, where it will demonstrate its technology and solutions through compelling real-world use cases focused on several key themes, including:

Achieving customer excellence with agentic AI

Accelerating autonomous networking with AI and intent

Driving revenue growth with new business models

On Thursday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. CET, Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker, will participate in a panel discussion on the importance of OSS/BSS solutions in driving the success of the major themes at MWC 2025, including AI, the evolution of 5G, complex mobile ecosystems, business models for enterprises and more.

For more information about Netcracker’s activities during MWC 2025, visit www.netcracker.com/mwc25

Intelligence Hour: MWC 2025 in Review - What’s the Role of OSS/BSS in Powering the Show’s Top Themes? | Thursday, March 6 | 10:30 a.m. CET | MWC Broadcast Stage, Hall 4

Speaker:

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

