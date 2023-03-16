<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Netcracker Showcases Leadership and Expansion in the Middle East at FutureNet MENA 2023

Netcracker to Highlight Innovative Portfolio of Market-Leading Monetization and Intelligent Automation Solutions and How Operators Can Bring Scale, Agility and Cost Efficiency to Their Networks at Dubai Event

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it continues its commitment to customers in the region – including du, Etisalat by e&, stc, Vodafone Oman and Zain KSA – by participating in FutureNet Middle East & North Africa 2023 on Monday, March 20 at the Sofitel Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. Netcracker is a Gold Sponsor of the event and will feature its industry-leading Netcracker Digital Platform, which brings scale, agility and cost efficiency to networks and unlocks new revenue potential for operators.

Netcracker will participate in the following panel session with other industry leaders to discuss the challenges and growth opportunities of partner ecosystems, how to engage with hyperscalers and how to achieve the goal of a truly open telco.

Keynote Panel: The Open Telco: How Do We Harness the Innovation Required for Networks of the Future?

Monday, Mar. 20 | 10:40 AM GST

Speakers:

  • Moderator: Amir Abdelazim, Partner, Detecon International, Former CTIO, Asiacell
  • Imran Shaikh, CTO, Virgin Mobile UAE
  • Hatem Mestiri, CTIO, Ooredoo Tunisia
  • Salih Ali AlSubai, General Manager Technology Architecture, stc
  • Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

