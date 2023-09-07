Home Business Wire Netcracker Showcases Generative AI and Automation to Drive New Business Value for...
Netcracker Showcases Generative AI and Automation to Drive New Business Value for Telcos at DTW23

Netcracker to Highlight Real-World Digital Transformation Success and New Monetization Opportunities at TM Forum Event in Copenhagen

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World (DTW) on Sept. 19-21 at the Bella Center Copenhagen, where it will showcase its groundbreaking portfolio of solutions designed to help CSPs transform into self-sufficient techcos and utilize generative AI and automation to create new opportunities for monetization in the network and the rapidly growing B2B2X, Web 3.0 and metaverse markets. Netcracker is a Platinum Sponsor of the event and will exhibit in booth #314.


Netcracker’s Chairman and CEO Andrew Feinberg will participate in an exclusive CEO Spotlight panel, during which executives from key Netcracker customers – du, Nuuday, Telenet, TELUS, T-Mobile USA and Vodafone Oman – will discuss real-world outcomes of their digital transformations, as well as the untapped post-transformation potential to continue their efforts of delivering a superior customer experience and quickly adapting to current and future business requirements.

Netcracker will also participate in additional speaking sessions with customers and will play an integral role in two Moonshot Catalyst projects exploring metaverse innovations and sustainability scoring.

Netcracker’s full agenda at DTW23 can be found here.

Fireside Chat: Drivers for Telco Evolution: Why and How to Make the Techco Journey?| Tuesday, Sept. 19 | 11:00 a.m. CEST

Speakers:

  • Jamal Najem, Chief Transformation Officer, du
  • Hesham Fahmy, CIO, TELUS
  • Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker Technology

CEO Spotlight: Reimagining Telcos – Transformation and Evolution for Future Success| Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 11:00 a.m. CEST

Speakers:

  • Andrew Feinberg, Chairman & CEO, Netcracker Technology
  • Bader Al Zidi, CEO, Vodafone Oman
  • Jon James, CEO, Nuuday
  • Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du
  • John Porter, CEO, Telenet
  • Tony Geheran, EVP & COO, TELUS
  • Dan Thygesen, SVP & GM – Wholesale MVNX, IoT, M2M, B2B2X, Web 3.0, T-Mobile USA
  • Moderator: Tony Poulos, Industry Insights Advisor, TM Forum

Panel: Innovative Business Models as the Catalyst for the Next Wave of Telco Revenue| Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 2:00 p.m. CEST

  • Stelios Savvides, CTIO, Vodafone Oman
  • Torben Rasmussen, Vice President – Head of Transformation B2C, Nuuday
  • Anand Ganapathy, VP, B2B Transformation and IT Delivery, Deutsche Telekom
  • Rudolf Strijkers, Lead Architect Network and Infrastructure IT, Swisscom
  • Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker Technology
  • Moderator: Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Omdia

Catalyst: Closing the Metaverse Chasm: Monetizing the Ecosystem

This Catalyst explores several new innovations, including a multi-channel extended reality environment to increase user reach, seamless connectivity tuned to the immersive experience, a replicable metaverse foundation with zero touch partnerships and new cross-platform social loyalty techniques to promote metaverse usage and engagement.

Catalyst: Sustainability Scoring for All

This Catalyst features innovations to leverage blockchain and machine tokenization to establish a credible and verifiable method for tracking carbon emissions by developing a proof of concept system that helps CSPs score suppliers based on the energy and carbon footprint of their products and services.

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

