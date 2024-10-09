Netcracker Receives 2024 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award

Industry Analyst Firm Recognizes Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution for Addressing Satellite IT Needs, Encouraging Greater Innovation and Furthering the Goal of Ubiquitous Connectivity

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2024 Global Satellite OSS/BSS Product Leadership Award from analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution, a multi-orbit IT blueprint that addresses the complex and dynamic requirements of satellite communications, helps to bring connectivity to underserved areas and provides options to telcos who want to extend 5G coverage using satellite technology.





The cloud-native solution encompasses significant innovations in real-time operations and sophisticated BSS applications, deeply embedded with AI, to help satellite operators extract the maximum value from their investments, offer premium services and provide a differentiated customer experience.

“Netcracker Technology has contributed a solid building block toward achieving ubiquitous connectivity as an end goal,” said Mei Lee Quah, Director of ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan. “The pioneering satellite solution can help mobile operators get back onto a strong profitable growth trajectory, which could be the turning point that the industry is seeking.”

“Receiving this award for our Digital Satellite Solution is a great honor,” said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. “With decades of leadership in the BSS/OSS market and extensive experience in the satellite communications space, Netcracker is uniquely positioned to deliver this innovative solution to the market. We thank Frost & Sullivan for this prestigious recognition.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media

Anita Karvé



Netcracker Technology



MediaGroup@Netcracker.com