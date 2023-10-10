Netcracker Leads Monetization Platform and Service Design and Orchestration Markets

Analysys Mason Cites Completeness of Offerings, Cloud-Native Support and Extensive Customer Deployments for Market Leadership Rankings

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been named a global market leader in the monetization platform and service design and orchestration (SDO) markets by industry analyst firm Analysys Mason. Netcracker’s proven track record of successful implementations and comprehensive suite of cloud-native BSS and OSS solutions were cited as factors for its leadership positions in these two critical market segments.





Analysys Mason indicated that Netcracker’s broad BSS portfolio and focus on 5G revenue opportunities, including charging for any service, partner or business in real time, such as network-as-a-service and SLA-based charging for B2B customers, were key strengths for the leadership ranking in monetization platforms.

For the SDO market assessment, Analysys Mason highlighted Netcracker’s early success in porting its solutions to a cloud-native framework. Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation uses a cloud-native microservices architecture with open APIs, allowing it to interface with a variety of vendors, solutions and technologies. Through this approach, CSPs can quickly implement new upgrades and services.

“Netcracker’s comprehensive portfolio of BSS/OSS solutions, expertise in emerging technologies and global deployments continue to show its leadership in both the SDO and monetization platform markets,” said Justin van der Lande, Research Director at Analysys Mason. “Netcracker has proven that it is well prepared to guide its customers into the new digital era, including with cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI.”

“We are honored to receive these leadership rankings from Analysys Mason in the SDO and monetization markets,” said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. “Our products are designed to provide a seamless transition into new technologies, and this recognition is a great validation of our work on large-scale digital transformations with operators around the world.”

About Netcracker Technology



Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

