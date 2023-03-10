<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Netcracker Highlights Ongoing Commitment to Region at DTW Asia 2023
Business Wire

Netcracker Highlights Ongoing Commitment to Region at DTW Asia 2023

di Business Wire

Netcracker to Discuss Telco to Techco Transformation and New Approaches to Maximize Growth and Revenue at Bangkok Event

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that as part of its ongoing expansion in the Asia-Pacific region and commitment to its customers there, it will participate as a Platinum Partner at TM Forum’s DTW Asia 2023 on March 14-16 at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok. Netcracker will exhibit in Stand #45 and take part in two sessions within the event’s Growth Summit track, which focuses on creating a path to new revenue, services and customers through next-generation connectivity and partnerships.

Topics include potential operating models for the transformation from telcos to technology companies (techcos), as well as opportunities to maximize value and revenue growth through automation, flexibility and scalability.

Growth Summit: Operating Models for the New Techco

Tuesday, Mar. 14 | 11:00-12:30 ICT

  • Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

Growth Summit: New Services, New Revenues, New Customers

Panel: Reigniting Growth and Capturing New Value by Going Beyond Connectivity

Tuesday, Mar. 14 | 14:00-15:30 ICT

  • Moderator: Joann O’Brien, VP Digital Ecosystems, TM Forum
  • Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker
  • Dr. Sharlene Thiagarajah, CEO, TM Research & Development
  • Kelvin Chua, Head of R&D, Circles.Life
  • Ricky Chau, Chief Strategy Officer, CBC Tech

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

Articoli correlati

Intercontinental Exchange Responds to the FTC’s Attempt to Block ICE’s Acquisition of Black Knight

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure,...
Continua a leggere

Worldwide Ethernet Switch Market Continues Strong Growth in the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022, According to IDC Tracker

Business Wire Business Wire -
Worldwide Ethernet switch market increased 22.0% year over year in Q4 2022 and 18.7% for the full year; Router...
Continua a leggere

KOCOWA+ Joins Verizon’s +play Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
KOCOWA+ joins Verizon’s new content hub, built for Verizon customers to discover, shop and save on subscriptions – all...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
lenovo thinkstation

Lenovo presenta le workstation ThinkStation PX, P7 e P5 progettate con Aston Martin

Hardware