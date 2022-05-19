Home Business Wire Netcracker Highlights Customer Success at Telecoms World Middle East 2022
Netcracker Highlights Customer Success at Telecoms World Middle East 2022

Netcracker Takes the Stage with Key Customers Zain KSA and Vodafone Oman to Discuss New Business Models, Partnerships and Digital Transformation

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate as a Diamond Sponsor at Telecoms World Middle East 2022 on May 24 and 25 in Dubai. Netcracker’s customers will present on their recent successes. Zain KSA’s VP of Business and Fulfillment, Maha AlQernas, will discuss how advanced BSS has helped the operator with its digital transformation program, and Vodafone Oman’s CTIO, Stelios Savvides, will focus on the importance of cloud BSS for the launch of the operator’s new mobile network.

Netcracker will take part in the following sessions during Telecoms World Middle East 2022:

Enabling Digital Transformation and 5G Business Models with Next-Gen BSS

Wednesday, May 25 | 9:50 GST

Speaker: Maha AlQernas, VP of Business and Fulfillment, Zain KSA

Customer Spotlight: Vodafone Oman

Tuesday, May 24 | 16:20 GST

Speaker: Stelios Savvides, CTIO, Vodafone Oman

New Telco Business Models and Partnerships in the Metaverse Age

Tuesday, May 24 | 11:20 GST

Speakers:

  • Rajeev Chandak, Director of Corporate Strategy & Strategic Partnerships: Strategic Planning, du
  • Benoit Janin, CEO, Virgin Mobile Kuwait
  • Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
  • Moderator: David Abt, Principal, Delta Partners

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media
Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com

