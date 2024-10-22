Home Business Wire Netcracker Highlights Advances in B2B Solutions at MEF’s Global NaaS Event
Netcracker Highlights Advances in B2B Solutions at MEF's Global NaaS Event

Netcracker to Discuss How to Enhance Enterprise NaaS Offerings With GenAI, Automation and Satellite Connectivity

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in MEF’s Global NaaS Event on October 28-30 in Dallas.


Netcracker will showcase its suite of industry-leading cloud-native solutions, including the GenAI Telco Solution and Intelligent Automation, which enable advanced enterprise NaaS offerings with on-demand connectivity, bundled services and flexible commercial models. Netcracker will also highlight how to seamlessly integrate powerful multi-orbit satellite communications into NaaS offerings to deliver advanced network services anywhere on Earth.

In addition, Netcracker will participate in the following speaking sessions:

Panel: Business Cases for Automating With LSO APIs and LSO Products and Services

Monday, October 28 | 1:55 p.m. CDT

Speaker:

  • Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker Technology

Panel: Prominent NaaS Use Cases & Service Bundling Trends

Wednesday, October 30 | 10:05 a.m. CDT

Speaker:

  • Sue White, Head of Strategy & Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker Technology

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com

