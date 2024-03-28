Home Business Wire Netcracker Continues Its Support of the U.S. Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Team...
Netcracker Continues Its Support of the U.S. Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Team at Adaptive Spirit 2024

Networking and Fundraising Event in Vail, Colorado Will Feature Netcracker-Sponsored Gold Medal Downhill Skier Andrew Kurka

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it will continue its long-standing support of Adaptive Spirit’s annual event in Vail, Colorado, taking place on April 4-7. This unique event brings together members of the telecommunications industry and elite athletes, including Andrew Kurka, a U.S. Paralympic gold medal downhill skier sponsored by Netcracker, to network and raise funds for the U.S. Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Team.


Along with a number of activities, panels and a silent auction, Adaptive Spirit 2024 will include a Race Day on April 6, during which participants and athletes can hit the slopes together. Netcracker is a Bronze Sponsor of the event and will host a tent at the end of the race course with refreshments.

“We are proud to work closely with Adaptive Spirit and be part of this one-of-a-kind opportunity,” said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. “Our friend Andrew Kurka and the entire U.S. Paralympic Ski and Snowboard Team are an inspiration to us, and we look forward to another successful event.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

