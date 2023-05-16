Netceed Names Telecom Executive James DeCoe as SVP of Products, Procurement, and Technology

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netceed, a leading global one-stop shop value-added distributor for the telecom network and digital infrastructure industry, announced today that James DeCoe has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Products, Procurement, and Technology. In this position, he will be responsible for product management, engineering, and procurement functions.

Prior to joining Netceed, DeCoe spent nearly 20 years at CommScope, most recently in the role of Vice President of Network Cable and Connectivity. With more than 25 years in the broadband industry, he will leverage his extensive connectivity background to lead the highly-skilled team of engineers to develop customized solutions for network operators; exceed customer demand for connectivity with the product team; and build an integrated procurement team.

“We’re thrilled to have James on board to further develop our leadership team and pursue our objective to establish Netceed as the category leader in the global telecom distribution space. His extensive experience will help us lead the market by delivering one-stop shop solutions from the network core to service delivery edge supported by intelligent supply chain and distribution services with an unmatched level of telecom expertise,” added Deputy CEO, Alper Turken.

“I’m excited work with the top-notch engineering, product, and procurement departments, as well as joining Netceed’s senior leadership team, who has a proven track record and strong vision in exceeding the increasing need for connectivity, all led by CEO, Founder, and Chairman of the Board, Cédric Varasteh” said James DeCoe, Senior Vice President, regarding his new role.

“Being able to attract top talent like James speaks to our strong values and dynamic culture, and will enable Netceed to further our world-class service for our valued customers and partners as we create more American jobs and expand our workforce across our 12 locations in the U.S.” commented Yvette Panno, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

The company recently announced its intention to rebrand under the name Netceed, further integrating their Group into a singular organization across the globe including USTC Corp, Walker, Comstar Supply, and Multicom in the U.S.; EuroTechnoCom in France; ETCP and iETC in Portugal; Comtec in the UK, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong; ILDC in Israel; DNT in the Dominican Republic; ETC Morocco Networks; ETC Germany Networks; Klonex-VCS in Poland; and Tiba Produktions & Vertriebs GmbH in Austria.

Founded in 1993 by Cédric Varasteh, Netceed is a value-added distributor of passive and active telecommunications equipment and tooling with best-in-class technical and logistics solutions for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center technologies with over 30 years of industry expertise. Netceed is backed by majority owner, international private equity firm, Cinven, with Carlyle Europe Technology Partners holding a minority stake. Netceed has over 1,250 employees across more than 40 locations that span 14 countries including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Germany, and supports 15,500+ customers worldwide including major American and European cable operators and telecommunications service providers.

