Netcapital to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Investment Conference on October 4, 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #EarningsNetcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that Martin Kay, CEO, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference being held in Los Angeles, CA, and virtually from October 3 – 4, 2023.


Wednesday, October 4, 2023

3:30 pm PDT

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles

Visit the conference website.

Requests available upon registration.

Available to registrants on the conference website.

During his presentation, Mr. Kay will discuss the Company’s mission to democratize private capital markets and allow the general public access to private investment opportunities.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s Funding Portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc., is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com

