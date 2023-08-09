Netcapital Hosts Reg A+ Offering by Thumzup Media

Reg A+ services expand platform’s value proposition for both investors and issuers

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the "Company"), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that its consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, is now hosting a Regulation A+ offering by Thumzup® Media on the netcapital.com website, representing its first such listing. We believe the addition of the Reg A+ funding structure to Netcapital's suite of fintech services is a milestone achievement in technology and product development for the Company.





Like Reg CF funding, Reg A+ funding is another JOBS Act framework for capital raising. Reg A+ exempts small companies from registration requirements for issuing securities, and enables issuers to raise up to $75 million from non-accredited investors and accredited investors. Reg CF enables businesses to raise up to $5 million from non-accredited investors.

“Hosting our first Regulation A+ offering is a milestone for the Netcapital ecosystem and a strong addition to the scope of services we offer for the benefit of both investors and issuers,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “With Reg A+, we are expanding our addressable market with later stage issuers, which is a key part of our growth strategy. Netcapital can now help Reg A+ issuers maximize their capital raising potential, and by servicing these offerings, we give investors the opportunity to become early-stage investors in emerging companies with strong growth ambitions. This strategic step forward expands our value proposition and is expected to raise our competitive profile within our industry.”

Thumzup’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Steele, commented, “To date we have received over $750,000 in funded subscriptions to our qualified Regulation A+ offering.1 This puts Thumzup in the top 10 percent of all currently active equity crowdfunding offerings including both Regulation A+ and Regulation CF, ranked by amount raised as of August 6, 2023.2 We look forward to speaking with some of Netcapital’s 100,000+ users who would like to know more about Thumzup.”

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup”) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: TZUP). Visit Thumzup Reg A+ for more information about the offering.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

1 Dalmore Group LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is the broker-dealer of record for Thumzup’s Regulation A Tier 2 offering.



2 Data analysis by KingsCrowd as of August 6, 2023.

