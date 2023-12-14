Home Business Wire Netcapital Funding Portal Revenues Increase by More Than 150%
Total Revenues Increase by 15%

Management to Host Earnings Call on December 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #EarningsNetcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced select financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended October 31, 2023.


“It was a strong quarter for our funding portal business, which experienced revenue growth of 151%,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “This was driven by a significant increase in investment dollars closed on the Netcapital funding portal platform during the quarter, helped by the success of several large issuers, including Avadain, a graphene technology company, and EarthGrid PBC, a plasma boring technology company.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues grew by approximately 15% year-over year to $2.0 million, compared to revenue of $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Funding portal revenues increased approximately 151% year-over-year to $462,706, compared to $184,095 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.04 in the three months ended October 31, 2023, were flat compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period in the prior year.

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code:

473254

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Netcapital Inc.

Income Statements

(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
October 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 October 31, 2023 October 31, 2022
 
Revenues

$

2,041,658

 

$

1,778,973

 

$

3,561,467

 

$

3,119,546

 
Costs of services

 

20,134

 

 

36,235

 

 

38,187

 

 

57,298

 
Gross profit

 

2,021,524

 

 

1,742,738

 

 

3,523,280

 

 

3,062,248

 
 
Costs and expenses:
Consulting expense

 

204,734

 

 

199,781

 

 

368,676

 

 

325,392

 
Marketing

 

46,731

 

 

32,882

 

 

288,619

 

 

40,662

 
Rent

 

18,379

 

 

17,187

 

 

37,989

 

 

34,399

 
Payroll and payroll related expenses

 

1,050,835

 

 

876,908

 

 

2,087,877

 

 

1,646,848

 
General and administrative costs

 

648,625

 

 

280,815

 

 

1,436,919

 

 

673,112

 
Total costs and expenses

 

1,969,304

 

 

1,407,573

 

 

4,220,080

 

 

2,720,413

 
Operating income (loss)

 

52,220

 

 

335,165

 

 

(696,800

)

 

341,835

 
 
Other income (expense):
Interest expense

 

(10,562

)

 

(22,978

)

 

(23,866

)

 

(59,290

)
Gain on debt conversion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

224,260

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

(28,331

)

 

(21,081

)

 

(56,662

)

 

(42,162

)
Unrealized loss on equity securities

 

 

 

(8,968

)

 

 

 

(8,968

)
Realized loss on sale of investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(406,060

)
Total other income (expense)

 

(38,893

)

 

(53,027

)

 

(80,528

)

 

(292,220

)
Net income before taxes

 

13,327

 

 

282,138

 

 

(777,328

)

 

49,615

 
Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(326,289

)

 

99,000

 

 

(625,289

)

 

(198,000

)
Net income (loss)

$

339,616

 

$

183,138

 

$

(152,039

)

$

247,615

 
 
Basic earnings per share

$

0.04

 

$

0.04

 

$

(0.02

)

$

0.07

 
Diluted earnings per share

$

0.04

 

$

0.04

 

$

(0.02

)

$

0.07

 
 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

9,435,491

 

 

4,289,802

 

 

8,453,349

 

 

3,729,174

 
Diluted

 

9,435,741

 

 

4,290,052

 

 

8,453,349

 

 

3,729,424

 
 
 

Netcapital Inc.

Balance Sheets
 
October 31, 2023 April 30, 2023
Assets: (Unaudited) (Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents

$

528,827

$

569,441
Accounts receivable net

 

2,899,667

 

1,388,500
Other receivables

 

158,873

 

Note receivable

 

20,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

313,058

 

583,030

Total current assets

 

3,920,425

 

2,540,971
 
Deposits

 

6,300

 

6,300
Notes receivable – related parties

 

202,000

 

202,000
Purchased technology, net

 

15,818,635

 

15,875,297
Investment in affiliate

 

240,080

 

240,080
Equity securities at fair value

 

24,491,821

 

22,955,445

Total assets

$

44,679,261

$

41,820,093
 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
Trade

$

812,908

$

578,331
Related party

 

75,204

 

75,204
Accrued expenses

 

415,603

 

285,065
Stock subscription payable

 

10,000

 

10,000
Deferred revenue

 

508

 

661
Interest payable

 

88,353

 

98,256
Current taxes payable

 

 

174,000
Deferred tax liability, net

 

1,714,000

 

1,657,000
Related party debt

 

15,000

 

15,000
Secured note payable

 

 

350,000
Current portion of SBA loans

 

1,885,800

 

1,885,800
Loan payable – bank

 

34,324

 

34,324

Total current liabilities

 

5,051,700

 

5,163,641
 
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion

 

500,000

 

500,000

Total Liabilities

 

5,551,700

 

5,663,641
 
Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares
authorized, 9,459,132 and 6,440,527 shares issued and outstanding

 

9,459

 

6,441
Shares to be issued

 

122,124

 

183,187
Capital in excess of par value

 

33,682,137

 

30,500,944
Retained earnings

 

5,313,841

 

5,465,880

Total stockholders’ equity

 

39,127,561

 

36,156,452
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

44,679,261

$

41,820,093
 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com

