Home Business Wire Netcapital Funding Portal Revenues Increase by More Than 100%
Business Wire

Netcapital Funding Portal Revenues Increase by More Than 100%

di Business Wire

Total Revenues Increase by 13%

Internal Testing of Secondary Transfer Feature Begins

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #EarningsNetcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended July 31, 2023.


“We are delighted to announce a very strong quarter for our funding portal, delivering a more than doubling of revenue,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “In addition, we maintained our strategic focus on the build-out of the software required to enable issuers and investors on the Netcapital platform the ability to access a registered alternative trading system (ATS) in order to engage in secondary trading of securities. We commenced internal testing of the secondary trading platform features this week, and we are excited about the potential for this liquidity model to support the continued growth of both our investor and issuer communities.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue growth of 13% year-over-year to $1.5 million, compared to revenue of $1.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Year-over-year increase of 110% in revenue from our funding portal services, which increased by $197,356 to $375,856 in the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared to $178,500 in the three months ended July 31, 2022.
  • Net loss of approximately $492,000 in the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared to net income of approximately $65,000 in the three months ended July 31, 2022.
  • Diluted loss per share of $0.07 in the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.02 in the three months ended July 31, 2022.
  • First quarter net loss was driven primarily by higher marketing spend and increased payroll expenses that included $483,351 in stock-based compensation in the three months ended July 31, 2023, as compared to $32,953 in the three months ended July 31, 2002.

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Participant access:

844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code:

580133

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Balance Sheet
 
Assets: July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,030,618

$

569,441
Accounts receivable net

 

1,355,000

 

1,388,500

Prepaid expenses

 

444,837

 

583,030
Total current assets

 

2,830,455

 

2,540,971
 
Deposits

 

6,300

 

6,300
Notes receivable – related parties

 

202,000

 

202,000
Purchased technology, net

 

15,846,966

 

15,875,297
Investment in affiliate

 

240,080

 

240,080
Equity securities at fair value

 

24,308,633

 

22,955,445
Total assets

$

43,434,434

$

41,820,093
 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
Trade

$

586,981

$

578,331
Related party

 

75,204

 

75,204
Accrued expenses

 

242,955

 

285,065
Stock subscription payable

 

10,000

 

10,000
Deferred revenue

 

600

 

661
Interest payable

 

86,185

 

98,256
Current taxes payable

 

 

174,000
Deferred tax liability, net

 

1,532,000

 

1,657,000
Related party debt

 

15,000

 

15,000
Secured note payable

 

 

350,000
Current portion of SBA loans

 

1,885,800

 

1,885,800
Loan payable – bank

 

34,324

 

34,324
Total current liabilities

 

4,469,049

 

5,163,641
 
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion

 

500,000

 

500,000
Total Liabilities

 

4,969,049

 

5,663,641
 
Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares
authorized, 9,434,132 and 6,440,777 shares issued and outstanding

 

9,434

 

6,441
Shares to be issued

 

183,187

 

183,187
Capital in excess of par value

 

33,298,539

 

30,500,944
Retained earnings

 

4,974,225

 

5,465,880
Total stockholders’ equity

 

38,465,385

 

36,156,452
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

43,434,434

$

41,820,093
Income Statement
 
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022
 
Revenues

$

1,519,809

$

1,340,573
Costs of services

 

18,053

 

21,063
Gross profit

 

1,501,756

 

1,319,510
 
Costs and expenses:
Consulting expense

 

163,942

 

125,611
Marketing

 

241,888

 

7,780
Rent

 

19,610

 

17,212
Payroll and payroll related expenses

 

1,037,042

 

769,940
General and administrative costs

 

788,294

 

392,297
Total costs and expenses

 

2,250,776

 

1,312,840
Operating income (loss)

 

(749,020)

 

6,670
 
Other income (expense):
Interest expense

 

(13,304)

 

(36,312)
Debt forgiveness

 

 

224,260
Amortization of intangible assets

 

(28,331)

 

(21,081)
Realized loss on sale of investment

 

 

(406,060)
Total other income (expense)

 

(41,635)

 

(239,193)
Net loss before taxes

 

(790,655)

 

(232,523)
Income tax expense

 

(299,000)

 

(297,000)
Net income (loss)

$

(491,655)

$

64,477
 
Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.07)

$

0.02
Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.07)

$

0.02
 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

7,471,207

 

3,168,547
Diluted

 

7,471,457

 

3,171,397

 

Contacts

Investor Contact

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com

Articoli correlati

E2open Announces Connect 2023 Client Award Winners

Business Wire Business Wire -
Clients celebrated for driving results and innovation in the connected supply chainAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#connectedsupplychain--e2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO),...
Continua a leggere

Quadric Announces Llama2 LLM Support Immediately Available for Chimera GPNPUs

Business Wire Business Wire -
First Processor IP Core or Consumer Device Silicon Product Known to Run Llama2BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Chimera--Quadric® today announced that support...
Continua a leggere

SynMax Announces Acquisition of Gas Vista, Solidifying Its Position in Energy and Maritime Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--SynMax, a pioneering geospatial intelligence company, announced the successful acquisition of Gas Vista, a premier maritime energy trade...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php