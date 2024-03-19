Home Business Wire Netcapital Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
Netcapital Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

  • Management to Host Earnings Call on March 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NCPL #EarningsNetcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced select financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended January 31, 2024.


“Despite the challenges faced by businesses seeking capital in the current market climate, we remain optimistic about our future prospects and the strength of our funding portal,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “While we experienced a decline in the number of issuers listing on our platform this quarter, funding portal revenues increased by more than 70% on a year-to-date basis, and we continue to focus on the opportunities ahead. Most notably, we closed a $4 million public offering in December which adds to working capital, strengthens our financial position, and which we believe positions us for future success. ”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues decreased by approximately 54% year-over-year to $1.0 million, compared to revenue of $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Funding portal revenues decreased approximately 23% year-over-year to $179,588 compared to $231,833 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the three months ended January 31, 2024, were down compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the same period in the prior year.
  • As of January 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,172,099.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues decreased by approximately 14% year-over-year to $4.6 million, compared to revenue of $5.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.
  • Funding portal revenues increased driven by higher portal fees of approximately 152% year-over-year to $375,683 and an increase in listing fees of $48,040, or 14% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the nine months ended January 31, 2024, were down compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.46 for the same period in the prior year.
  • In December 2023, the Company closed a $4 million underwritten public offering.

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2024, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Netcapital Inc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023
 
Revenues

 $

        1,042,793

 

 $

            2,260,414

 

 $

            4,604,260

 

 $

           5,379,960

 
Costs of services

 

               58,875

 

 

                     4,305

 

 

                   97,062

 

 

                  61,603

 
Gross profit

 

             983,918

 

 

              2,256,109

 

 

               4,507,198

 

 

              5,318,357

 
 
Costs and expenses:
Consulting expense

 

             175,357

 

 

                 130,500

 

 

                  544,033

 

 

                455,892

 
Marketing

 

               32,198

 

 

                   23,549

 

 

                  320,817

 

 

                  64,211

 
Rent 

 

               19,544

 

 

                   17,187

 

 

                   57,533

 

 

                  51,586

 
Payroll and payroll related expenses

 

             869,517

 

 

                 946,043

 

 

               2,957,394

 

 

              2,592,891

 
General and administrative costs

 

           1,092,459

 

 

                 568,253

 

 

               2,529,378

 

 

              1,241,365

 
               Total costs and expenses

 

           2,189,075

 

 

              1,685,532

 

 

               6,409,155

 

 

              4,405,945

 
Operating income (loss)

 

         (1,205,157

)

 

                 570,577

 

 

             (1,901,957

)

 

                912,412

 
 
Other income (expense):
Interest expense

 

              (11,918

)

 

                  (17,632

)

 

                  (35,784

)

 

                 (76,922

)
Gain on debt conversion

 

                        –

 

 

                            –

 

 

                            –

 

 

                224,260

 
Amortization of intangible assets

 

              (28,331

)

 

                  (25,914

)

 

                  (84,993

)

 

                 (68,076

)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

 

         (2,696,135

)

 

              1,866,468

 

 

             (2,696,135

)

 

              1,857,500

 
Realized loss on sale of investment

 

                        –

 

 

                            –

 

 

                            –

 

 

               (406,060

)
Total other income (expense)

 

         (2,736,384

)

 

              1,822,922

 

 

             (2,816,912

)

 

              1,530,702

 
               Net income (loss) before taxes

 

         (3,941,541

)

 

              2,393,499

 

 

             (4,718,869

)

 

              2,443,114

 
  Income tax expense (benefit)

 

         (1,713,999

)

 

                 697,000

 

 

             (2,339,288

)

 

                499,000

 
Net income (loss)

 $

      (2,227,542

)

 $

            1,696,499

 

 $

           (2,379,581

)

 $

           1,944,114

 
 
Basic earnings per share

 $

               (0.19

)

 $

                    0.33

 

 $

                   (0.25

)

 $

                   0.46

 
Diluted earnings per share

 $

               (0.19

)

 $

                    0.33

 

 $

                   (0.25

)

 $

                   0.46

 
 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

11,466,523

 

 

5,166,299

 

 

9,457,740

 

 

4,208,216

 
Diluted

 

11,466,523

 

 

5,166,549

 

 

9,457,740

 

 

4,208,466

 
Netcapital Inc.
Balance Sheets
 
 
Assets: January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023
  Cash and cash equivalents

 $

         2,172,099

 $

           569,441
  Accounts receivable net

 

            3,701,501

 

           1,388,500
  Note receivable

 

                20,000

 

                      –  
  Prepaid expenses

 

              158,465

 

              583,030
Total current assets

 

            6,052,065

 

           2,540,971
 
   Deposits

 

                  6,300

 

                 6,300
   Notes receivable – related parties

 

              202,000

 

              202,000
   Purchased technology, net 

 

          15,790,304

 

         15,875,297
   Investment in affiliate

 

              240,080

 

              240,080
   Equity securities at fair value

 

          21,844,698

 

         22,955,445
Total assets

 $

       44,135,447

 $

      41,820,093
 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
   Trade

 $

           828,836

 $

           578,331
   Related party

 

                75,204

 

                75,204
Accrued expenses

 

              394,911

 

              285,065
Stock subscription payable

 

                10,000

 

                10,000
Deferred revenue

 

                     487

 

                    661
Interest payable 

 

                88,084

 

                98,256
Current taxes payable

 

                       –  

 

              174,000
Deferred tax liability, net

 

                       –  

 

           1,657,000
Related party debt

 

                15,000

 

                15,000
Secured note payable

 

                       –  

 

              350,000
Current portion of SBA loans

 

            1,885,800

 

           1,885,800
Loan payable – bank

 

                34,324

 

                34,324
  Total current liabilities

 

            3,332,646

 

           5,163,641
 
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion

 

              500,000

 

              500,000
Total Liabilities

 

            3,832,646

 

           5,663,641
 
Commitments and contingencies

 

                       –  

 

                      –  
 
Stockholders’ equity:
  Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares
  authorized, 17,231,132 and 6,440,527 shares issued and outstanding

 

                17,231

 

                 6,441
  Shares to be issued

 

              122,124

 

              183,187
  Capital in excess of par value

 

          37,077,147

 

         30,500,944
  Retained earnings 

 

            3,086,299

 

           5,465,880
   Total stockholders’ equity 

 

          40,302,801

 

         36,156,452
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 

 $

       44,135,447

 $

      41,820,093

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 926076

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company’s consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc., is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts

Investors

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com

