NetBrain Technologies Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetBrain Technologies, Inc. – the leader in no-code network automation for the world’s most recognized enterprises, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with their prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. NetBrain has been adopted by more than 2500 customers worldwide and delivers the majority of its solutions through partners. In January, NetBrain launched its significantly updated channel partner program, designed to be even more lucrative for those consultative partners that bring network automation to their clients.

The annual CRN program guide offers essential information to solution providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support the business needs of their clients. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful partnerships. And with the IT industry actively re-tooling its goals and processes to be more responsive to the economics of business transformation and scale, it’s the perfect time for partners to introduce NetBrain to their clients and demonstrate what no-code network automation can do for them and show them how to transform their operational plans.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when selecting new vendors to partner with is having the breadth and depth of the partner programs these companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth. NetBrain’s recently announced program upgrade has all of these desirable attributes and goes much farther by providing a unique solution with little competition, and an undersubscribed channel partner roster.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“We have always been a channel-centric company, with the majority of our revenue coming through the partner channel. CRN’s recent award demonstrates that our approach to partnering works, and the partners who engage with our no-code network automation solutions are rewarded for doing so,” says Alex Alvarez, channel chief at NetBrain. “We carefully listen to our partners and have crafted the perfect partner program to meet their needs from start to finish. We help grow their own pipeline and create new revenue streams by empowering them with values offered only by NetBrain. Best of all, all their clients need our network automation technology.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

