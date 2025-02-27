NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Technology Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetAppTM (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced the Company will participate in firesides chat at the following conferences:

Raymond James Investor Conference

Mike Berry, EVP, Finance and CFO

March 3, 2025

Presentation time: 8:05 – 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time

Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

George Kurian, chief executive officer

March 4, 2025

Presentation: 8:30 – 9:05 p.m. Pacific Time

Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com after the conference.

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry’s best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities.

