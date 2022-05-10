NetApp Teams with NVIDIA to Accelerate HPC and AI with Turnkey Supercomputing Infrastructure

Expanded AI portfolio now includes NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, NetApp ONTAP AI Integrated Solution, and NVIDIA DGX Foundry Instant AI Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that NetApp EF600 all-flash NVMe storage combined with the BeeGFS parallel file system is now certified for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™. The new certification simplifies artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure to enable faster implementation of these use cases.

Since 2018, NetApp and NVIDIA have served hundreds of customers with a range of solutions, from building AI Centers of Excellence to solving massive-scale AI training challenges. The qualification of NetApp EF600 and BeeGFS file system for DGX SuperPOD is the latest addition to a complete set of AI solutions that have been developed by the companies.

“The NetApp and NVIDIA alliance has delivered industry-leading innovation for years, and this new qualification for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD builds on that momentum,” said Phil Brotherton, Vice President of Solutions and Alliances at NetApp. “As performance and data demands are exploding, NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, coupled with ONTAP AI platform and DGX Foundry AI service, ensures our customers get the best-in-class model training infrastructure, with the full support of AI industry leaders.”

“Organizations modernizing their business with AI and HPC need performance, flexibility and choice as they architect their infrastructure,” said Charlie Boyle, Vice President of DGX systems at NVIDIA. “Our collaboration with NetApp enables customers building their own AI Centers of Excellence to now choose NetApp storage for their NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, as well as use the same leading platform available as hosted infrastructure through NVIDIA DGX Foundry.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with NetApp and NVIDIA to build an HPC/AI Center of Excellence with NVIDIA DGX systems so applied learning students can experience supercomputing and high-performance computing infrastructure,” said Tonya Witherspoon, Associate Vice President, Industry Engagement & Applied Learning at Wichita State University. “NetApp is a digital fabric anchor of the innovation campus, and we can’t wait to develop the next generation of talent in this exciting space.”

Broad Portfolio of AI Infrastructure Solutions

NetApp’s portfolio of NVIDIA-accelerated solutions includes ONTAP AI to eliminate guesswork for faster adoption by using a field-proven reference architecture as well as a preconfigured, integrated solution that is easy to procure and deploy in a turnkey manner.

Also included is NVIDIA DGX Foundry, which features NVIDIA Base Command software and NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription. This combination provides a world-class hosted infrastructure solution for businesses and their data scientists who need a premium AI development experience without the struggle of building it themselves.

With today’s announcement, organizations can also build their AI Centers of Excellence leveraging the power of DGX SuperPOD on premises in combination with NetApp storage.

NetApp, in collaboration with NVIDIA, also offers tailored solutions for a variety of industries, including financial services, medicine, manufacturing, retail, higher education and government, and has sponsored and facilitated ideation workshops for customers embarking on AI journeys to accelerate success while mitigating risk.

“The AI lifecycle focus has moved up the development stack and away from the infrastructure management, driving the need for converged solutions and services that make it easier for organizations to simplify their infrastructure investments for AI use cases deployments,” said Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President, AI/Automation Research & Advisory at IDC. “DGX SuperPOD is the latest milestone in a prolific partnership between NetApp and NVIDIA to address this need, and NetApp is well positioned to help customers solve their data management challenges regardless of where it resides.”

