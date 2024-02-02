NetApp Hosts Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will announce financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 which ended January 26, 2024.





NetApp executive management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results and provide their perspective on market dynamics.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q4 FY 2024 results target date: May 30, 2024



Q1 FY 2025 results target date: August 28, 2024



Q2 FY 2025 results target date: November 26, 2024



Q3 FY 2025 results target date: February 27, 2025

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, then harnesses observability and AI, to enable the best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility and our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber-resilience, governance, and applications agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities with NetApp.

