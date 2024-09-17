Home Business Wire NetApp Hosts Technology Sessions at 2024 Insight Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada
NetApp Hosts Technology Sessions at 2024 Insight Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will hold their 2024 INSIGHT™ customer conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 23 – 25, 2024.


On Monday, September 23, 2024, NetApp will host a technology session for financial analysts from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time and will include chief executive officer, George Kurian and several tech specialists discussing NetApp’s differentiation in the areas of enterprise storage, AI, Cloud and Hybrid Cloud, and Kris Newton, vice president, investor relations, will moderate a customer panel. Audience members will include financial analysts and investors.

Furthermore, NetApp will also host a keynote session of mainstage headliners from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time, which will include special tech luminaries, industry leaders and entertainment icons.

Live video webcasts of both events will be available at http://investors.netapp.com. A webcast replay of the events will be available at http://investors.netapp.com approximately 24 hours after the event.

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry’s best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

