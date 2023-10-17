NetApp Hosts Technology Sessions at 2023 INSIGHT Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will hold their 2023 INSIGHT™ customer conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23 – 25, 2023.





On Monday, October 23, 2023, NetApp will host a technology session for financial analysts from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time and will include chief executive officer, George Kurian; several tech specialists discussing NetApp’s differentiation in the areas of enterprise storage, AI, Cloud and Hybrid Cloud; and Kris Newton, vice president, investor relations, will moderate a customer panel. Audience members will include financial analysts and investors.

Furthermore, NetApp will also host a keynote session of mainstage headliners from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time which will include special tech luminaries, industry leaders and entertainment icons.

How to Participate

Live video webcasts of both events will be available at http://investors.netapp.com. A webcast replay of the events will be available at http://investors.netapp.com approximately 24 hours after the event.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact

Kenya Hayes



NetApp



1 703 589 7595



kenya.hayes@netapp.com

Investor Contact

Billie Fagenstrom



NetApp



1 408 822 6428



billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com