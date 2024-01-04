NetApp Appoints Riccardo Di Blasio As Senior Vice President of North America Sales

A leader in AI and ML, Di Blasio brings over 25 years of enterprise sales experience to drive NetApp’s revenue growth in North America

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced Riccardo Di Blasio as the company’s new Senior Vice President of North America Sales. Di Blasio brings over 25 years of experience building high-performance sales teams and leading business transformation for companies in the software, data protection and security industries. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations.





As the SVP of North America Sales, Di Blasio is responsible for leading direct sales, channel sales, and demand generation teams for the organization’s largest region. Reporting to NetApp President, César Cernuda, Di Blasio will continue aligning NetApp’s business objectives in the U.S. and Canada, driven by customer’s business needs.

“We’re thrilled that Riccardo is joining NetApp to drive next stage growth in North America at a time when business transformation is accelerating at a rapid pace,” said César Cernuda, President, NetApp. “Riccardo’s deep expertise in AI and ML, his background in the storage market, and his proven track record in driving sales make him the ideal leader to empower our customers, no matter where they are in their cloud journey.”

Most recently, Di Blasio led all revenue-related activities at Commvault as their Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to that role, Di Blasio held various leadership roles with VMware and EMC. Di Blasio is also a partner at Cortical Ventures, a Bay Area VC specialized in AI technologies and was a member of the NASA iTech steering committee.

“Joining NetApp, an iconic brand with a deep legacy of innovation, is both an honor and a thrilling challenge,” said Di Blasio. “My focus will be on strengthening our sales strategies, deepening our customer engagements, and driving our team towards new heights of success in North America. I am passionate about empowering businesses through transformative technology, and I look forward to playing a pivotal role in NetApp’s journey.”

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry’s best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities.

