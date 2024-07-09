Home Business Wire NetApp and Evercore ISI Institutional Equities to Host a Tech Talk on...
NetApp and Evercore ISI Institutional Equities to Host a Tech Talk on NetApp’s AI Strategy and Direction

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) and Evercore ISI will hold a tech talk to discuss NetApp’s AI strategy and direction with Russell Fishman, senior director, product management global innovation, solutions, and alliances, and Hoseb Dermanilian, senior director, worldwide sales specialist, AI solutions. Following brief opening remarks from NetApp, a question and answer session will be moderated by Amit Daryanani, senior managing director at Evercore ISI Institutional Equities. Interested parties can find more information on NetApp’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.netapp.com.


No new financial information will be discussed during this conference call.

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Speakers: Russell Fishman and Hoseb Dermanilian, NetApp

Moderator: Amit Daryanani, Evercore ISI Institutional Equities

Webcast Registration Link: Evercore ISI Hosted NetApp Tech Teach-In on AI, with Amit Daryanani
** Please be aware that following registration, a confirmation email will be sent directly to the registrant’s email address with calendar and connection options. **

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, then harnesses observability and AI, to enable the best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility and our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber-resilience, governance, and applications agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload or environment, transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities with NetApp. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact
Kenya Hayes

NetApp

1 703 589 7595

kenya.hayes@netapp.com

Investor Contact
Billie Fagenstrom

NetApp

1 408 822 6428

billie.fagenstrom@netapp.com

