Net Conversion Acquires Elevate the Outcome, Expanding Direct-to-Publisher Media Buying Power

Elevate the Outcome founder and CEO Mike Lyons to join the leadership team

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Net Conversion, a leading media agency known for its data-driven approach and commitment to client success, today announced the acquisition of Elevate the Outcome, a specialized media buying firm known for its extensive direct-to-publisher relationships. The strategic acquisition enhances Net Conversion's ability to deliver comprehensive, full-funnel media solutions while driving increased efficiency and accountability for clients.

As part of the acquisition, Mike Lyons, Founder and CEO of Elevate the Outcome, joins Net Conversion’s leadership team as Chief Investment Media Officer. Lyons brings deep industry experience, including his previous roles growing various data driven agencies. The combined entity will be led by Net Conversion Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Fitzgerald.

"Mike and his talented team are a perfect cultural fit, sharing our relentless pursuit of continuous improvement for our clients,” says Fitzgerald. “Their exceptional track record of results —combined with Conversionomics, our proprietary technology platform — will enable us to drive even greater value for our partners."

Both entities have focused on media innovation and the combined service offering will employ blockchain technology to enhance accountability and accuracy in media transactions, addressing industry concerns around ad fraud and brand safety. Additionally, AI-powered data analytics will help streamline campaign performance tracking and improve reporting capabilities.

"In today's evolving media landscape, advertisers need both efficiency and accountability," says Lyons. "By combining our direct-to-publisher relationships with Net Conversion's media buying and analytics capabilities, we're creating a model that can deliver premium placements with unprecedented transparency and cost efficiency for our clients."

David Sant, who previously served as Head of Client Strategy at Elevate the Outcome, also joins Net Conversion, bringing extensive experience from his roles at as a former Bank of America executive. The acquisition adds approximately ten team members to Net Conversion's existing staff of 85 employees.

The combined client roster includes notable brands such as AdventHealth, Groundworks, NBCUniversal, Viasat, and Sono Bello. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Today’s announcement coincides with Net Conversion’s Annual “Level Up Your Impact” Partner Summit taking place at the agency’s office headquarters in Orlando.

About Net Conversion

We are passionate performance media pioneers. Our analytics-driven agency thrives on disruptive thinking to drive impact, not optics. Fueled by cutting-edge insights, we tap into what your customers really want and connect them to your brand. We build holistic datasets through Conversionomics, our proprietary MarTech platform, to relentlessly hold paid media accountable. The result? Real-time peak performance and enduring business transformation. At our core, we're all about agility; enabling more innovation, a more personal touch and more business impact.

About Elevate the Outcome

Elevate the Outcome is a media-buying firm known for its direct-to-publisher relationships, offering agencies and brands premium ad inventory at reduced costs. Founded by industry veteran Mike Lyons, the company specializes in securing high-value placements with full transparency and accountability.

Lynne Collins

1-646-286-4724