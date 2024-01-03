Home Business Wire Nerdy to Participate in Needham Growth Conference
Nerdy to Participate in Needham Growth Conference

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2024 at 12:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. CT. Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Nerdy at the conference.


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

Jason Pello

Investor Relations

investors@nerdy.com

