Home Business Wire Nerdy to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024
Business Wire

Nerdy to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

di Business Wire

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Following the release, Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial and operating results.


Interested parties in the U.S. may listen to the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428. International callers can dial 1-404-975-4839. The Access Code is 292021. A live webcast of the call will also be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on Nerdy’s website for one year following the event and a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 14, 2024, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 from the U.S. or 1-929-458-6194 from all other locations and entering the Access Code: 587079.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive self-assessments, and self-study tools. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investors@nerdy.com

Articoli correlati

Taxpayer Tricks and Treats for Halloween 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GovWaste--Today, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) released its 25th annual compilation of the hair-raising, harrowing, and horrifying Taxpayer...
Continua a leggere

Data I/O Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CEO Transition Taking Shape with Focus on Customer Experience, Filling out Product Portfolio, and Market Diversification with Enhanced Go-to-Market...
Continua a leggere

Redfin to Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release third-quarter 2024 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 7,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php