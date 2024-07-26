Home Business Wire Nerdy to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 8, 2024
ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Following the release, Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial and operating results.


Interested parties in the U.S. may listen to the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428. International callers can dial 1-404-975-4839. The Access Code is 448060. A live webcast of the call will also be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on Nerdy’s website for one year following the event and a telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 15, 2024, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 from the U.S. or 1-929-458-6194 from all other locations and entering the Access Code: 460825.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive self-assessments, and self-study tools. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

