NerdWallet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $183.8 million, Up 37% Year-Over-Year

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of $183.8 million for Q4’24 and $687.6 million for full year 2024

GAAP income from operations of $8.7 million for Q4’24 and $9.4 million for full year 2024

GAAP net income of $38.6 million or $0.51 income per diluted share for Q4’24 and $30.4 million or $0.38 income per diluted share for full year 2024

Non-GAAP operating income of $16.8 million for Q4’24 and $47.6 million for full year 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.8 million for Q4’24 and $107.9 million for full year 2024

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), which provides trustworthy financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

“ We closed 2024 strong, exceeding our expectations and growing revenue to $183.8 million, up 37% year-over-year, driven by continued consumer and partner demand in Insurance and a solid performance in banking,” said Tim Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NerdWallet. “ While a rising long-term rate environment created headwinds in our lending business, we remain focused on growing cycle-to-cycle and are making strategic investments to drive direct, engaged relationships with consumers to make progress toward our vision in 2025.”

The Company also announced the appointment of John H. Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 17. In this position, Lee will oversee finance functions and lead strategic initiatives in support of the company’s vision and growth goals. Lee joins NerdWallet from Divvy Homes, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier in his career, Lee held roles at Blackstone, where he was a managing director in the private equity group, and TPG Capital.

“ I am thrilled to welcome John to NerdWallet,” said Chen. “ I believe his expertise and leadership will help us take the next step in our growth journey as we invest in new Vertical Integration and re-engagement strategies to help more people in more ways.”

“ NerdWallet has built a trusted brand by empowering consumers with the tools and insights they need to make confident financial decisions,” said Lee. “ I’m excited to join this incredible team at this pivotal time, and I look forward to helping drive sustainable growth, financial discipline, and long-term value for our users and shareholders.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Insurance revenue, previously included in Emerging verticals, of $72.0 million increased 821% year-over-year, driven by strong growth in auto insurance products as carriers expanded budgets.

Credit cards revenue of $35.0 million decreased 19% year-over-year, primarily due to continued headwinds in organic search traffic that have persisted for multiple quarters.

SMB products revenue of $25.5 million was down 7% year-over-year, primarily driven by a decrease in business loan originations.

Loans revenue of $17.6 million was down 26% year-over-year, primarily due to a decrease in personal loans and a rising rate environment, partially offset by an increase in mortgage loans as we incorporate our recent acquisition of Next Door Lending.

Emerging verticals revenue of $33.7 million was up 7% year-over-year, as growth in banking and other products was partially offset by a decrease in investing products.

We had 19 million average Monthly Unique Users (MUUs), which was down 20% year-over-year; as anticipated, traffic headwinds worsened in Q4 in non-monetizing “learn” topics but largely did not affect our product marketplaces or other channels. We expect eventual stabilization and a return to growth by early 2026, but in the near term, we anticipate the year-over-year decline getting slightly worse in Q1.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Quarter Ended % Change Quarter Ended % Change Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 YoY 2024 QoQ Revenue $ 183.8 $ 133.7 37 % $ 191.3 (4 %) Insurance(1) 72.0 7.8 821 % 68.7 5 % Credit cards(2) 35.0 43.2 (19 %) 45.3 (23 %) SMB products(3) 25.5 27.6 (7 %) 27.8 (8 %) Loans(4) 17.6 23.6 (26 %) 23.8 (26 %) Emerging verticals(5) 33.7 31.5 7 % 25.7 32 % Income from operations $ 8.7 $ 4.6 89 % $ 6.6 32 % Net income (loss) $ 38.6 $ (2.3 ) NM $ 0.1 NM Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.52 $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.00 NM Diluted $ 0.51 $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.00 NM Non-GAAP financial measures(6) Non-GAAP operating income $ 16.8 $ 12.6 35 % $ 22.9 (26 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30.8 $ 29.3 5 % $ 37.3 (18 %) Cash and cash equivalents $ 66.3 $ 100.4 (34 %) $ 71.7 (8 %) Average Monthly Unique Users(7) 19 24 (20 %) 22 (12 %)

______________ (1) Insurance revenue consists of revenue from consumer insurance products, including auto, life and pet insurance. (2) Credit cards revenue consists of revenue from consumer credit cards. (3) SMB products revenue includes revenue from loans, credit cards and other financial products and services intended for small and mid-sized businesses. (4) Loans revenue includes revenue from personal loans, mortgages, student loans and auto loans. (5) Emerging verticals revenue includes revenue from other product sources, including banking, investing and international. (6) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information. (7) We define a Monthly Unique User as a unique user with at least one session in a given month as determined by unique device identifiers.

Effective with the fourth quarter of 2024, we present Insurance revenue (previously included in Emerging verticals) as a separate revenue product category. The following table provides our historical revenue by product category:

Quarter Ended (in millions) Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Insurance $ 72.0 $ 68.7 $ 29.5 $ 21.4 $ 7.8 $ 6.8 $ 9.9 $ 20.5 Credit cards 35.0 45.3 46.1 50.0 43.2 54.0 51.2 61.3 SMB products 25.5 27.8 26.1 30.4 27.6 24.7 23.7 25.2 Loans 17.6 23.8 21.7 21.4 23.6 32.9 23.1 22.0 Emerging verticals 33.7 25.7 27.2 38.7 31.5 34.4 35.4 40.6 Total revenue $ 183.8 $ 191.3 $ 150.6 $ 161.9 $ 133.7 $ 152.8 $ 143.3 $ 169.6

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss NerdWallet’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results will be webcast live today, February 19, 2025 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (PT). The live webcast is open to the public and will be available on NerdWallet’s investor relations website at https://investors.nerdwallet.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on NerdWallet’s investor relations website.

SHAREHOLDER LETTER

A shareholder letter providing additional information and analysis can be found at NerdWallet’s investor relations website at https://investors.nerdwallet.com.

ABOUT NERDWALLET

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 183.8 $ 133.7 37 % $ 687.6 $ 599.4 15 % Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenue 16.7 13.8 20 % 63.5 54.0 17 % Research and development 16.1 20.3 (20 %) 82.5 80.5 3 % Sales and marketing 128.5 80.4 60 % 470.6 401.5 17 % General and administrative 13.8 14.6 (6 %) 61.6 59.8 3 % Total costs and expenses 175.1 129.1 36 % 678.2 595.8 14 % Income From Operations 8.7 4.6 89 % 9.4 3.6 161 % Other income (expense), net: Interest income 0.6 0.9 (36 %) 4.8 3.6 33 % Interest expense (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (1 %) (0.7 ) (0.8 ) (8 %) Other losses, net (8.4 ) — NM (8.5 ) (0.1 ) NM Total other income (expense), net (8.0 ) 0.7 NM (4.4 ) 2.7 NM Income before income taxes 0.7 5.3 (87 %) 5.0 6.3 (21 %) Income tax provision (benefit) (37.9 ) 7.6 NM (25.4 ) 18.1 NM Net Income (Loss) $ 38.6 $ (2.3 ) NM $ 30.4 $ (11.8 ) NM Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ 0.52 $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.40 $ (0.15 ) NM Diluted $ 0.51 $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.38 $ (0.15 ) NM Weighted-average Shares Used in Computing Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders Basic 73.7 76.5 76.5 76.7 Diluted 75.6 76.5 78.9 76.7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (in millions) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66.3 $ 100.4 Accounts receivable—net 102.2 75.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28.2 22.5 Total current assets 196.7 198.4 Property, equipment and software—net 43.0 52.6 Goodwill 112.4 111.5 Intangible assets—net 33.3 46.9 Deferred tax asset—noncurrent 45.6 — Right-of-use assets 5.3 7.2 Other assets 1.3 2.0 Total Assets $ 437.6 $ 418.6 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8.9 $ 1.7 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51.2 35.6 Total current liabilities 60.1 37.3 Other liabilities—noncurrent 13.3 14.4 Total liabilities 73.4 51.7 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity 364.2 366.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 437.6 $ 418.6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 30.4 $ (11.8 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48.4 48.2 Stock-based compensation 37.7 38.8 Deferred taxes (46.1 ) (0.5 ) Non-cash lease costs 2.2 2.8 Other losses, net 8.6 2.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combination: Accounts receivable (27.0 ) 10.7 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1.8 ) (4.4 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 2.1 — Accounts payable 6.6 (1.8 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12.5 (2.4 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (14.0 ) Operating lease liabilities (3.4 ) (3.1 ) Other liabilities 1.6 6.7 Net cash provided by operating activities 71.8 72.1 Investing Activities: Purchase of investment (8.1 ) — Capitalized software development costs (20.7 ) (28.8 ) Purchase of property and equipment (0.6 ) (0.7 ) Business combination, net of cash acquired (0.3 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (29.7 ) (29.5 ) Financing Activities: Payment of contingent consideration — (16.9 ) Net repayment on warehouse line of credit (2.0 ) — Proceeds from line of credit — 7.5 Payments on line of credit — (7.5 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (1.4 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6.3 10.2 Issuance of Class A common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 1.4 3.0 Tax payments related to net-share settlements on restricted stock units (2.1 ) (1.1 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (80.1 ) (20.0 ) Net cash used in financing activities (76.5 ) (26.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.3 0.1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (34.1 ) 16.5 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Beginning of period 100.4 83.9 End of period $ 66.3 $ 100.4

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our Board of Directors concerning our financial performance.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss): We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, and further exclude (1) impairment of right-of-use asset, (2) losses (gains) on disposals of assets, (3) change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts, (4) deferred compensation related to earnouts, (5) acquisition-related costs, and (6) restructuring charges. We also reduce income from operations, or increase loss from operations, for capitalized internally developed software costs.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest income (expense), net, other gains (losses), net, and provision (benefit) for income taxes, and further exclude (1) impairment of right-of-use asset, (2) losses (gains) on disposals of assets, (3) change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts, (4) deferred compensation related to earnouts, (5) stock-based compensation, (6) acquisition-related costs, and (7) restructuring charges.

The above items are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA measures because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amounts are not driven by core operating results and renders comparisons with prior periods less meaningful. We deduct capitalized internally developed software costs in our non-GAAP operating income (loss) measure to reflect the cash impact of personnel costs incurred within the time period.

We believe that non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and in comparing operating results across periods. Moreover, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA are key measurements used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, the use of these non-GAAP measures have certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as financial measures, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and are not meant as substitutes for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These limitations include the following:

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain recurring, non-cash charges, such as amortization of software, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of right-of-use asset, and (losses) gains on disposals of assets. Although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect all cash requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA exclude acquisition-related costs, including acquisition-related retention compensation under compensatory retention agreements with certain key employees, acquisition-related transaction expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments related to earnouts, and deferred compensation related to earnouts;

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA exclude restructuring charges primarily consisting of severance payments, stock-based compensation, employee benefits, and related expenses for impacted employees, as well as contract termination costs, associated with our Restructuring Plan;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, including for acquisition-related inducement awards, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense) and other gains (losses), net, which include unrealized and realized gains and losses on foreign currency exchange, as well as certain nonrecurring gains (losses).

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized software development costs and purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is a key measurement used by our management internally to evaluate our business performance and overall liquidity. We believe that free cash flow provides useful information for investors and others for determining the amount of cash available for investment in our business, strategic opportunities, repurchasing stock, strengthening our financial position and other purposes, as well as evaluating our historical and prospective liquidity. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance and liquidity is that free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for the period.

In addition, non-GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as we define them may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow alongside other financial performance measures, including income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities and our other GAAP results.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP operating income (loss) to income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 8.7 $ 4.6 89 % $ 9.4 $ 3.6 161 % Depreciation and amortization 11.4 12.2 (6 %) 48.4 48.2 0 % Acquisition-related retention 0.9 1.3 (33 %) 4.2 5.3 (21 %) Impairment of right-of-use asset — 1.4 (100 %) — 1.4 (100 %) Loss on disposal of assets — 0.2 (99 %) — 0.2 (90 %) Acquisition-related expenses — 0.1 NM 0.6 0.1 292 % Restructuring 1.2 — NM 9.0 — NM Capitalized internally developed software costs (5.4 ) (7.2 ) (26 %) (24.0 ) (32.4 ) (26 %) Non-GAAP operating income $ 16.8 $ 12.6 35 % $ 47.6 $ 26.4 80 % Operating income margin 5 % 3 % 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP operating income margin1 9 % 9 % 7 % 4 % Net income (loss) $ 38.6 $ (2.3 ) NM $ 30.4 $ (11.8 ) NM Depreciation and amortization 11.4 12.2 (6 %) 48.4 48.2 0 % Stock-based compensation 8.6 9.5 (10 %) 36.3 38.8 (7 %) Acquisition-related retention 0.9 1.3 (33 %) 4.2 5.3 (21 %) Impairment of right-of-use asset — 1.4 (100 %) — 1.4 (100 %) Loss on disposal of assets — 0.2 (99 %) — 0.2 (90 %) Acquisition-related expenses — 0.1 NM 0.6 0.1 292 % Restructuring 1.2 — NM 9.0 — NM Interest income, net (0.4 ) (0.7 ) (44 %) (4.1 ) (2.8 ) 44 % Other losses, net 8.4 — NM 8.5 0.1 NM Income tax provision (benefit) (37.9 ) 7.6 NM (25.4 ) 18.1 NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 30.8 $ 29.3 5 % $ 107.9 $ 97.6 10 % Stock-based compensation (8.6 ) (9.5 ) (10 %) (36.3 ) (38.8 ) (7 %) Capitalized internally developed software costs (5.4 ) (7.2 ) (26 %) (24.0 ) (32.4 ) (26 %) Non-GAAP operating income $ 16.8 $ 12.6 35 % $ 47.6 $ 26.4 80 % Net income (loss) margin 21 % (2 %) 4 % (2 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin2 17 % 22 % 16 % 16 %

______________ (1) Represents non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue. (2) Represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Year Ended

December 31, % Change (in millions) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 71.8 $ 72.1 0 % Capitalized software development costs (20.7 ) (28.8 ) (28 %) Purchase of property and equipment (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (15 %) Free cash flow $ 50.5 $ 42.6 19 %

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We are providing guidance for the first quarter of 2025:

Revenue is expected in the range of $187-$193 million, up 17% year-over-year at the midpoint

GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $(12)-$(8) million

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is expected in the range of $(3)-$0 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $10-$13 million

We expect 2025 annual GAAP operating income in the range of $21-$31 million and non-GAAP operating income in the range of $50-$60 million. We also expect 2025 annual adjusted EBITDA in the range of $106-$116 million.

We are also replacing our previously shared 2026 margin percentage target with a margin dollar target. We expect to deliver at least $60 million of GAAP operating income, $80 million of non-GAAP operating income and $140 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

NerdWallet has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted GAAP net income (loss) to forecasted adjusted EBITDA within this communication because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s capital stock. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are outside of NerdWallet’s control.

A reconciliation of forecasted GAAP operating loss to forecasted non-GAAP operating income (loss) for forecasted first quarter 2025, and of forecasted GAAP operating income to forecasted non-GAAP operating income for forecasted full year 2025 and 2026, is as follows:

Forecasted First Quarter 2025 Forecasted Full Year 2025 Forecasted Full Year 2026 (in millions) Operating Income (Loss) Operating Income Operating Income GAAP $(12) - $(8) $21 - $31 $60 Estimated adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 12 - 13 47 - 51 42 - 46 Acquisition-related retention 1 2 — Capitalized internally developed software costs (5) (20) - (24) (22) - (26) Non-GAAP $(3) - $0 $50 - $60 $80

