NerdWallet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $133.7 million, Down 6% Year-Over-Year

Revenue of $133.7 million for Q4’23 and $599.4 million for full year 2023

GAAP income from operations of $4.6 million for Q4’23 and $3.6 million for full year 2023

GAAP net loss of $2.3 million or $0.03 loss per diluted share for Q4’23 and GAAP net loss of $11.8 million or $0.15 loss per diluted share for full year 2023

Non-GAAP operating income of $12.6 million for Q4’23 and $26.4 million for full year 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $29.3 million for Q4’23 and $97.6 million for full year 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), which provides trustworthy financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“ Though headwinds outweighed tailwinds in our business in 2023, we made critical structural improvements to increase our efficiency and relentlessly improve our operations, setting us up for margin leverage as growth returns,” said Tim Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of NerdWallet. “ With 2024 well underway, we will continue to prioritize relentless self-improvement, our long-term orientation, and our commitment to consumers to drive results as we make progress towards our vision of building a trusted financial ecosystem.”

“ Although we did not meet our revenue or adjusted EBITDA outlook for Q4, we finished 2023 with $599 million in revenue—an 11% increase over the previous year,” said Lauren StClair, CFO of NerdWallet. “ While we are at a tough moment in this credit cycle, particularly in interest rate-sensitive areas, we are cautiously optimistic that the beginning of recovery is in sight, and are excited to continue helping consumers navigate their financial questions in the year ahead.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Credit cards revenue of $43.2 million decreased 18% year-over-year, primarily due to reduced marketing spending by our financial services partners amidst a combination of increasingly cautious underwriting and heightened balance sheet conservatism following the regional banking crisis.

Loans revenue of $23.6 million was up 5% year-over-year, primarily due to growth in personal loans, partially offset by a decrease in mortgages reflecting higher interest rates and continuing macroeconomic headwinds.

SMB products revenue, previously included in Other verticals, of $27.6 million was up 6% year-over-year, which—despite macroeconomic headwinds for the loans industry broadly—was more than offset by our ability to drive revenue growth in the other scaling areas of SMB products such as business credit cards.

Emerging verticals revenue, previously named Other verticals, of $39.3 million was down 3% year-over-year, as a decrease in insurance products was partially offset by growth in banking products.

We had 24 million average Monthly Unique Users (MUUs), which was up 24% year-over-year. We saw strong engagement in areas such as travel products, personal loans and insurance.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS Quarter Ended % Change Quarter Ended % Change Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 YoY 2023 QoQ Revenue $ 133.7 $ 142.0 (6 %) $ 152.8 (12 %) Credit cards(1) 43.2 53.1 (18 %) 54.0 (20 %) Loans(2) 23.6 22.4 5 % 32.9 (28 %) SMB products(3) 27.6 25.9 6 % 24.7 11 % Emerging verticals(4) 39.3 40.6 (3 %) 41.2 (5 %) Income from operations $ 4.6 $ 7.9 (42 %) $ 4.0 14 % Net income (loss) $ (2.3 ) $ 8.9 NM $ (0.5 ) 348 % Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 NM $ (0.01 ) 200 % Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 NM $ (0.01 ) 200 % Non-GAAP financial measures(5) Non-GAAP operating income $ 12.6 $ 13.7 (9 %) $ 9.5 30 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.3 $ 31.0 (6 %) $ 26.7 9 % Cash and cash equivalents $ 100.4 $ 83.9 20 % $ 86.6 16 % Average Monthly Unique Users(6) 24 20 24 % 24 3 %

______________ (1) Credit cards revenue consists of revenue from consumer credit cards. (2) Loans revenue includes revenue from personal loans, mortgages, student loans and auto loans. (3) SMB products revenue includes revenue from loans, credit cards and other financial products and services intended for small and mid-sized businesses. (4) Emerging verticals revenue includes revenue from other product sources, including banking, insurance, investing and NerdWallet UK. (5) Non-GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information. (6) We define a Monthly Unique User as a unique user with at least one session in a given month as determined by unique device identifiers.

Effective with the fourth quarter of 2023, given the relative size and long-term opportunity of SMB products, we present SMB products (previously included in Other verticals) as a separate revenue product category. Additionally, our historical Other verticals product category, exclusive of SMB products, is renamed Emerging verticals. The following table provides our historical revenue by product category:

Quarter Ended (in millions) Dec 31,



2023 Sep 30,



2023 Jun 30,



2023 Mar 31,



2023 Dec 31,



2022 Sep 30,



2022 Jun 30,



2022 Mar 31,



2022 Credit cards $ 43.2 $ 54.0 $ 51.2 $ 61.3 $ 53.1 $ 57.4 $ 54.6 $ 45.2 Loans 23.6 32.9 23.1 22.0 22.4 28.4 24.0 34.3 SMB products 27.6 24.7 23.7 25.2 25.9 23.3 21.0 21.2 Emerging verticals 39.3 41.2 45.3 61.1 40.6 33.5 25.6 28.4 Total revenue $ 133.7 $ 152.8 $ 143.3 $ 169.6 $ 142.0 $ 142.6 $ 125.2 $ 129.1

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss NerdWallet’s fourth quarter 2023 financial results will be webcast live today, February 14, 2024 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (PT). The live webcast is open to the public and will be available on NerdWallet’s investor relations website at https://investors.nerdwallet.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on NerdWallet’s investor relations website.

SHAREHOLDER LETTER

A shareholder letter providing additional information and analysis can be found at NerdWallet’s investor relations website at https://investors.nerdwallet.com.

UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENT

On March 4, 2024 NerdWallet plans to release a video presentation for investors sharing more detail on our business and vision for the company as well as our long-term financial goals. The video will be available to the public on NerdWallet’s investor relations website at https://investors.nerdwallet.com.

ABOUT NERDWALLET

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 133.7 $ 142.0 (6 %) $ 599.4 $ 538.9 11 % Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenue 13.8 12.2 14 % 54.0 39.8 36 % Research and development 20.3 19.4 4 % 80.5 77.6 4 % Sales and marketing 80.4 87.5 (8 %) 401.5 375.6 7 % General and administrative 14.6 14.4 2 % 59.8 58.2 3 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts — 0.6 (100 %) — 6.7 (100 %) Total costs and expenses 129.1 134.1 (4 %) 595.8 557.9 7 % Income (Loss) From Operations 4.6 7.9 (42 %) 3.6 (19.0 ) NM Other income (expense), net: Interest income 0.9 0.9 0 % 3.6 1.5 135 % Interest expense (0.2 ) (1.2 ) (86 %) (0.8 ) (2.5 ) (69 %) Other losses, net — — (27 %) (0.1 ) — 85 % Total other income (expense), net 0.7 (0.3 ) NM 2.7 (1.0 ) NM Income (loss) before income taxes 5.3 7.6 (30 %) 6.3 (20.0 ) NM Income tax provision (benefit) 7.6 (1.3 ) NM 18.1 (9.8 ) NM Net Income (Loss) $ (2.3 ) $ 8.9 NM $ (11.8 ) $ (10.2 ) 16 % Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 NM $ (0.15 ) $ (0.14 ) 7 % Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.12 NM $ (0.15 ) $ (0.14 ) 7 % Weighted-Average Shares Used in Computing Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders Basic 76.5 74.6 76.7 70.6 Diluted 76.5 76.9 76.7 70.6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (in millions) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100.4 $ 83.9 Accounts receivable—net 75.5 87.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22.5 18.3 Total current assets 198.4 189.2 Property, equipment and software—net 52.6 49.1 Goodwill 111.5 111.2 Intangible assets—net 46.9 64.1 Right-of-use assets 7.2 11.3 Other assets 2.0 0.8 Total Assets $ 418.6 $ 425.7 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1.7 $ 3.6 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35.6 37.9 Contingent consideration—current — 30.9 Total current liabilities 37.3 72.4 Other liabilities—noncurrent 14.4 11.6 Total liabilities 51.7 84.0 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity 366.9 341.7 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 418.6 $ 425.7

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (11.8 ) $ (10.2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48.2 37.0 Stock-based compensation 38.8 34.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts — 6.7 Deferred taxes (0.5 ) (12.6 ) Non-cash lease costs 2.8 2.6 Other, net 2.9 1.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combination: Accounts receivable 10.7 (18.7 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4.4 ) (0.7 ) Accounts payable (1.8 ) (5.6 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2.4 ) 5.8 Payment of contingent consideration (14.0 ) (11.5 ) Operating lease liabilities (3.1 ) (2.4 ) Other liabilities 6.7 (1.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 72.1 25.0 Investing Activities: Capitalized software development costs (28.8 ) (27.6 ) Purchase of property and equipment (0.7 ) (4.6 ) Business combination, net of cash acquired — (68.1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29.5 ) (100.3 ) Financing Activities: Payment of contingent consideration (16.9 ) (19.0 ) Proceeds from line of credit 7.5 70.0 Payments on line of credit (7.5 ) (70.0 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1.4 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10.2 7.7 Issuance of Class A common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 3.0 4.5 Tax payments related to net-share settlements on restricted stock units (1.1 ) (0.6 ) Payment of offering costs related to initial public offering — (1.0 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (20.0 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (26.2 ) (8.4 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.1 (0.2 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16.5 (83.9 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents: Beginning of period 83.9 167.8 End of period $ 100.4 $ 83.9

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our Board of Directors concerning our financial performance.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss): We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, and further exclude (1) impairment of right-of-use asset, (2) losses (gains) on disposals of assets, (3) change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts, (4) deferred compensation related to earnouts, and (5) acquisition-related costs. We also reduce income from operations, or increase loss from operations, for capitalized internally developed software costs.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest income (expense), net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and further exclude (1) impairment of right-of-use asset, (2) losses (gains) on disposals of assets, (3) change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts, (4) deferred compensation related to earnouts, (5) stock-based compensation, and (6) acquisition-related costs.

The above items are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA measures because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amounts are not driven by core operating results and renders comparisons with prior periods less meaningful. We deduct capitalized internally developed software costs in our non-GAAP operating income (loss) measure to reflect the cash impact of personnel costs incurred within the time period.

We believe that non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and in comparing operating results across periods. Moreover, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA are key measurements used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, the use of these non-GAAP measures have certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as financial measures, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and are not meant as substitutes for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These limitations include the following:

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain recurring, non-cash charges, such as amortization of software, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of right-of-use asset, and (losses) gains on disposals of assets. Although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect all cash requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA exclude acquisition-related costs, including acquisition-related retention compensation under compensatory retention agreements with certain key employees, acquisition-related transaction expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments related to earnouts, and deferred compensation related to earnouts;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, including for acquisition-related inducement awards, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense) and other gains (losses), net, which include unrealized and realized gains and losses on foreign currency exchange, as well as certain nonrecurring gains (losses).

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized software development costs and purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is a key measurement used by our management internally to evaluate our business performance and overall liquidity. We believe that free cash flow provides useful information for investors and others for determining the amount of cash available for investment in our business, strategic opportunities, repurchasing stock, strengthening our financial position and other purposes, as well as evaluating our historical and prospective liquidity. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance and liquidity is that free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for the period.

In addition, non-GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as we define them may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Because of these limitations, you should consider non-GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow alongside other financial performance measures, including income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and our other GAAP results.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP operating income (loss) to income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable respective GAAP financial measures, as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (loss) from operations $ 4.6 $ 7.9 (42 %) $ 3.6 $ (19.0 ) NM Depreciation and amortization 12.2 11.4 8 % 48.2 37.0 30 % Acquisition-related retention 1.3 1.4 (11 %) 5.3 2.8 89 % Deferred compensation related to earnouts — 0.5 (100 %) — 1.7 (100 %) Impairment of right-of-use asset 1.4 — NM 1.4 — NM Loss on disposal of assets 0.2 — NM 0.2 — NM Change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts — 0.6 (100 %) — 6.7 (100 %) Acquisition-related expenses 0.1 0.1 52 % 0.1 3.5 (96 %) Capitalized internally developed software costs (7.2 ) (8.2 ) (11 %) (32.4 ) (33.7 ) (4 %) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 12.6 $ 13.7 (9 %) $ 26.4 $ (1.0 ) NM Operating income (loss) margin 3 % 6 % 1 % (4 %) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin1 9 % 10 % 4 % (0 %) Net income (loss) $ (2.3 ) $ 8.9 NM $ (11.8 ) $ (10.2 ) 16 % Depreciation and amortization 12.2 11.4 8 % 48.2 37.0 30 % Stock-based compensation 9.5 9.1 4 % 38.8 34.4 13 % Acquisition-related retention 1.3 1.4 (11 %) 5.3 2.8 89 % Deferred compensation related to earnouts — 0.5 (100 %) — 1.7 (100 %) Impairment of right-of-use asset 1.4 — NM 1.4 — NM Loss on disposal of assets 0.2 — NM 0.2 — NM Change in fair value of contingent consideration related to earnouts — 0.6 (100 %) — 6.7 (100 %) Acquisition-related expenses 0.1 0.1 52 % 0.1 3.5 (96 %) Interest (income) expense, net (0.7 ) 0.3 NM (2.8 ) 1.0 NM Other losses, net — — NM 0.1 — 85 % Income tax provision (benefit) 7.6 (1.3 ) NM 18.1 (9.8 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.3 $ 31.0 (6 %) $ 97.6 $ 67.1 45 % Stock-based compensation (9.5 ) (9.1 ) 4 % (38.8 ) (34.4 ) 13 % Capitalized internally developed software costs (7.2 ) (8.2 ) (11 %) (32.4 ) (33.7 ) (4 %) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 12.6 $ 13.7 (9 %) $ 26.4 $ (1.0 ) NM Net income (loss) margin (2 %) 6 % (2 %) (2 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin2 22 % 22 % 16 % 12 %

______________ (1) Represents non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue. (2) Represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Year Ended

December 31, % Change (in millions) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72.1 $ 25.0 188 % Capitalized software development costs (28.8 ) (27.6 ) 5 % Purchase of property and equipment (0.7 ) (4.6 ) (85 %) Free cash flow $ 42.6 $ (7.2 ) NM

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We are providing guidance for the first quarter of 2024:

Revenue is expected in the range of $155-$160 million, (7%) year-over-year at the midpoint

GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $0-$3 million

Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $5-$8 million

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $21-$24 million

We expect a 2024 annual GAAP operating income margin in the range of 3-4.5% and non-GAAP operating income margin in the range of 6.5-8%. We also expect a 2024 annual adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 18-19.5%.

NerdWallet has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted GAAP net income (loss) to forecasted adjusted EBITDA within this communication because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s capital stock. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are outside of NerdWallet’s control.

A reconciliation of forecasted operating income margin to forecasted non-GAAP operating income margin, and forecasted operating income to forecasted non-GAAP operating income is as follows:

Forecasted Full Year 2024 Forecasted First Quarter 2024 (in millions) Operating Income Margin1 Operating Income GAAP 3-4.5% $0-$3 Estimated adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 7-7.5% 11.5 Acquisition-related retention 1% 1 Capitalized internally developed software costs (4.5)-(5%) (7.5) Non-GAAP 6.5-8% $5-$8

______________ (1) Operating income margin represents forecasted operating income as a percentage of forecasted revenue. Non-GAAP operating income margin represents forecasted non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of forecasted revenue.

For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this communication, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements in the section titled “Financial Outlook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Caitlin MacNamee



ir@nerdwallet.com

Media Relations:



Kate Bondurant



press@nerdwallet.com

