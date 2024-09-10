NerdWallet Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), which provides trustworthy financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program. Under the new program, the Company may purchase up to $50 million of shares of its Class A common stock from time to time, as market conditions warrant.





The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise in accordance with applicable securities laws and other requirements. The amount and timing of any repurchases will be determined at management’s discretion and depend on a variety of factors, including business, economic and market conditions, regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices and other considerations. The share repurchase program has no time limit, does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of Class A common stock, and may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time. This new $50 million program replaces the previous $30 million program which had been exhausted.

