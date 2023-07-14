NerdWallet Announces Conference Call to Review 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time the same day.





Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by clicking on the registration link for the webcast or audio conference at investors.nerdwallet.com, NerdWallet’s Investor Relations site, where a letter to shareholders will also be posted.

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.

