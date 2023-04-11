<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NerdWallet Announces Conference Call to Review 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire

NerdWallet Announces Conference Call to Review 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time the same day.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by clicking on the registration link for the webcast or audio conference at investors.nerdwallet.com, NerdWallet’s Investor Relations site, where a letter to shareholders will also be posted.

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.

ABOUT NERDWALLET

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caitlin MacNamee

ir@nerdwallet.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Maitri Jani

press@nerdwallet.com

Articoli correlati

Frontgrade Products Enable the European Space Agency’s JUICE Mission

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability computer systems for space applications, announces that its products...
Continua a leggere

Entegris Appoints Linda LaGorga as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and...
Continua a leggere

Stride Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: ExaGrid continua la sua crescita costante nel Q1 2023

Business Wire